The Blue Mountains is undoubtedly an absolute treat to visit.

When I think of an ideal holiday, my mind wanders to island getaways with crystal blue waters – think Bali or Fiji. But sometimes it’s nice to mix things up, and the best places are often found closer to home!

If you’re like me and appreciate a cosy vacation in a cool setting, you’ll enjoy my packed itinerary for the Blue Mountains.

From bush walks and spectacular scenery to shopping and dining, the mountains have it all.

Beautiful Blue Mountains (Credit: AdobeStock.)

Activities

The Blue Mountains is a UNESCO heritage area. Over millions of years, erosion and uplifting have worked to create the breathtaking scenery the area boasts to this day – waterfalls, mountains and stunning canyons.

This makes the region a wonderful place for bush walking and other nature activities, such as abseiling and mountain biking.

Our first goal was to see the famous Three Sisters rock formation from the Echo Point lookout in Katoomba – a must if you’re in the area. Taking in the fantastic and expansive views across Jamison Valley stole our breath away.

‘The walk takes several hours, but it’s worth it.’

There is an easy walk which affords different views of the Three Sisters, and for a longer hike, the Giant Stairway winds down into the valley.

Holidaying with my boyfriend, Joe, our favourite bushwalk was a lesser-known trail in Blackheath called Popes Glen Track. It can take several hours, but is worth it for the peaceful bushland, singing kookaburras, and trickling creeks.

Joe at Pope Glen. (Credit: Supplied.)

If you prefer an indoor activity due to wind, rain or even snow, I suggest an intimate candle-making class at Chimene’s Flames in Blackheath.

Joe and I made two candles each, decorating them with coffee beans, dried flowers and other gorgeous details.

Joe chose an espresso scent for his first candle and an Australia Bush fragrance for his second, while I used coconut and lime for my first, then citronella and Australian sandalwood – a risky but exciting fusion!

Making candles (Credit: Supplied.)

And the cheese board, bubbly, and camaraderie with Chimene, the shop owner, made the experience even more lovely.

Shopping

The sleepy suburbs of the Blue Mountains offer quirky charm with an abundance of op shops, gift and antique stores, and spiritual stops – think witchy cottages delightfully hoarding bells, books and candles.

If you love a good read, the Bookshop Trail is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in charming surroundings and find new novels along the way. You can find a map of the trail online that will direct you to 11 unique local retailers.

‘The thrift stores are filled with quirky bits and bobs.’

And the thrift stores and antique shops in Leura and Katoomba are filled with quirky bits and bobs that might just be the treasures you’re looking for.

Katoomba (Credit: Destination NSW.)

One of the most popular destinations for lovers of oldwares is the Victory Theatre Antique Centre in Blackheath. We spent a couple of hours captivated by the displayed goods.

If you have a sweet tooth, I suggest a visit to The Candy Store in Leura, where yummy temptation is found in every corner.

Night on the town

After a few nights in the Blue Mountains, I found the most exciting action is found in Katoomba.

‘The fog made the atmosphere all the better.’

Starting at Mountain Culture brewery, Joe and I sampled the wares by purchasing a beer paddle each (our favourite pick was the Air Ann beer).

Mountain Culture (Credit: Supplied.)

The view from the deck of the heritage-listed building was a little foggy as a thick mist fell, but made the atmosphere all the better.

Next stop was Station Bar – and yes, it’s a bar right outside Katoomba train station. There was live music, fantastic drinks and food, plus a lively bunch of locals and tourists to share the weekend joy with.

Station Bar (Credit: Supplied.)

Our last stop was The Bootlegger Bar for some country dancing and Southern BBQ bites.

Their whiskey and coke was the perfect nightcap.

On another night, we were in Leura and after a late night drink. We found the gorgeous Alexandra Hotel, built in the 1900s, was the perfect spot.

Wining and dining

I could chat all day about the incredible food spots across the mountains. But I’ll try and squeeze in my top favourites!

We enjoyed a crisp white wine and seared halloumi plate at the quirkily named Polar Bear of Leura.

‘The Boiler Room has panoramic views.’

At Medlow Bath the Hydro Majestic’s Boiler House – a dining space in a glass box – has the most amazing panoramic views of Megalong valley.

Both fans of pad Thai, Joe and I loved Katoomba’s Thai Square for its authentic cuisine.

For a boujee lunch in a rustic home setting, we went to Tempus Katoomba for a wonderful steak tartare and pommes frites.

Tempus Bar (Credit: Supplied.)

On the same street is The Magician Cafe – with all-day breakfast and an exotic Indian dinner menu.

For a quick bite on the go, Sushi n Co. has delicious Japanese rolls.

Finally, in Blackheath we loved the New Ivanhoe Hotel where we grabbed a wholesome plate of Sunday Roast with all the trimmings.

It’s so popular, they often sell out, so if you’re planning on going to the Ivanhoe, get there early!

Where to stay

Joe and I absolutely loved our accommodation choices. Our first stay was the Little Haven Leura Cottage hosted by MadeComfy on Airbnb.

‘We felt right at home.’

With its earthy interiors and a little fireplace, we felt right at home. And the spa bath was perfect for the ultimate relaxation.

In Blackheath, we stayed at Misty Glen, a cottage we also found on Airbnb.

A view from our room in Misty Glenn, Blue Mountains (Credit: Supplied.)

The main bedroom and living room offered lush scenes of nature, and the kitchen was a haven for cooking up dinners and preparing charcuterie.

If you want to be within walking distance of the shops and restaurants, the Leisure Inn in Leura is a perfect choice.

‘Apples grow beautifully in the region.’

Culture

Due to the cool climate of the Blue Mountains, apples grow beautifully in the region. I recommend a visit to Logan Brae Orchards found in a cosy pocket just out of Blackheath on Shipley Plateau.

Their homemade warm apple pie and mulled apple juice are divine.

The orchard is like something out of a fairytale, and you can go for a wander among the fruit trees.

Logan Braes apple orchard (Credit: Supplied.)

For art lovers, I really like Lost Bear Gallery in Katoomba, a snug spot to enjoy the paintings and sculptures on display.

And for mixing outdoor pleasure with art, take the Street Art Walk just around the corner and see the buildings covered in mammoth murals.

For an utter moment of indulgence, I enjoyed every moment of my Spa Par-Tea package at Spa Sublime located next to Katoomba’s Hotel Mountain Heritage.

While Joe went off to explore, I had a 90-minute pamper (hot stone massage, foot rub and scalp treatment) followed by a solo high tea at Bygone Beautys – a teapot museum with tea rooms.

‘There’s a wonderful collection of 5500 pots from all over the world.’

Outside Blue Mountains’ Bygone Beautys. (Credit: Supplied.)

I nibbled on some delicious treats and sipped house tea before peering in the museum – a wonderful collection of 5500 pots from all over the world.

I felt like a true royal, stepping back in time and into a world filled to the brim with posh British teapots. This place truly is a tea-lover’s heaven.

The Blue Mountains has so much else to discover, I can’t wait to go back.

