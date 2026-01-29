We’re calling it: These are the sandals you need this summer.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Beach days and backyard BBQs aside, there’s a lot to love about summer. And one of those things is summer footwear, IMO. Specifically: sandals. The low-effort, high-reward hero of warm-weather dressing.

Advertisement

Sandals just go with everything, you know? Linen pants? Yep. Floaty dresses? Obviously. Denim shorts you’ve owned since 2016 and refuse to retire? Somehow also yes. They’re the shoe you don’t have to overthink – you slide your tootsies into them and suddenly your outfit looks intentional (even if the rest of your life very much isn’t. No? Just me?).

This season, it’s all about options. Chunky platform sandals are still stomping their way through summer, giving height without the heel-induced regret. Thongs (elevated ones, calm down) have officially left the beach and entered the chat as a legitimate outfit finisher. And slides? Forever elite. Easy, chic, and ideal for anyone who considers bending down to do up buckles a personal attack.

Whether you’re a minimalist who wants one pair to wear on repeat, or a maximalist who believes different outfits deserve different sandals (ahem, moi), I’ve rounded up 15 pairs that deserve a spot in your rotation. Scroll on, your feet will thank you – and so will every outfit you didn’t have to think too hard about.

Happy shopping!

Advertisement

The best chunky sandals

Chunky sandals, platform sandals… whatever you call them, they continue to be a huge trend. So pick your favourite pair and enjoy a little comfortable elevation!

Photo: Steve Madden 01 Steve Madden platform slides $99.95 from Steve Madden Obsessed with these chunky monkeys from Steve Madden, which also come in baby clue (cute!) and classic black. Shop Now

Photo: Crocs 02 Crocs platform thongs $79.99 from Crocs When you want the comfort of Crocs, the ease of thongs, and a little extra lift. Perfecto. Shop Now

Photo: Target 03 Target platform slides $40 from Target I have these and can confirm: they’re like walking on a cloud. 10/10, no notes. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Billini 04 Billini platform slides $99.95 from Billini Loving the raffia detail on these bad boys – a gentle nod to the classic ’70s espadrille. Shop Now

Photo: Betts 05 Betts flatform sandals $169.95 from The Iconic I know, I know, these are a little more spenny, but would you look at how fun they are? Worth the investment, I say. Shop Now

The best thongs

The humble thong has always been a summer staple. But while we’re still loving on our old-school Havianas, more elevated styles are starting to taking centrestage now too.

Advertisement

Photo: Birkenstock 01 Birkenstock toe-post sandals $99.95 from Birkenstock Comfy as heck and easy to clean, these EVA Birks are the perfect pick for beach days (and the long walk to and from the car!). Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 02 Kmart toe-post sandals $12 from Kmart Chic leather-look thongs for 12 bucks? Don’t mind if we do! They also come in black, and are perfect paired with a floaty dress for balmy nights. Shop Now

Photo: Target 03 Target toe-post sandals $35 from Target Suede (and suede-look) is having a moment, and these thong sandals with gold detailing on the toe strap hit the right balance between classy and comfy. Shop Now

Photo: Next 04 Next toe-post sandals $54 from Next Boho is officially making its return, and if you’re looking for a gentle way into the trend, these sandals are here to hold your hand. Or… foot. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Billini 05 Billini toe-post sandals $89.95 from Billini The pretty beaded detailing takes these thongs into elevated territory. Plus, they come in a whole heap of gorgeous neutral hues. Shop Now

The best slides

I don’t care to share just how many pairs of slides I own, but let’s just say, a good pair of slip-on sandals is worth its weight in gold during spring and summer. And you can never have too much of a good thing, right?!

Photo: Archies 01 Archies slides $60 from Archies Okay but these cute slides are actually good for your feet, offering arch support and style. What a win! Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Next 02 Next slides $65 from Next Animal print is a fun way to add interest to any outfit. And who says it has to be leopard? Shop Now

Photo: Spurr 03 Spurr slides $69.99 from The Iconic Tan and camel shades pair perfectly with white linen for deliciously summery vibes. Shop Now

Photo: Novo 04 Novo slides $59.95 from The Iconic These are giving Pantone Colour of the Year (ahem, Cloud Dancer), and the gold detail on the strap finishes the quiet luxury feel. Shop Now

Photo: Verali 05 Verali slides $69.95 from The Iconic But don’t these just feel like a holiday somewhere sunny? Tropical-print maxi dress, pina colada in hand… Take me there! Shop Now

Advertisement