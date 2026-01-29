  •  
We’re calling it: These are the sandals you need this summer.

The hit shoe of the season has dropped!
Beach days and backyard BBQs aside, there’s a lot to love about summer. And one of those things is summer footwear, IMO. Specifically: sandals. The low-effort, high-reward hero of warm-weather dressing.

Sandals just go with everything, you know? Linen pants? Yep. Floaty dresses? Obviously. Denim shorts you’ve owned since 2016 and refuse to retire? Somehow also yes. They’re the shoe you don’t have to overthink – you slide your tootsies into them and suddenly your outfit looks intentional (even if the rest of your life very much isn’t. No? Just me?).

This season, it’s all about options. Chunky platform sandals are still stomping their way through summer, giving height without the heel-induced regret. Thongs (elevated ones, calm down) have officially left the beach and entered the chat as a legitimate outfit finisher. And slides? Forever elite. Easy, chic, and ideal for anyone who considers bending down to do up buckles a personal attack.

Whether you’re a minimalist who wants one pair to wear on repeat, or a maximalist who believes different outfits deserve different sandals (ahem, moi), I’ve rounded up 15 pairs that deserve a spot in your rotation. Scroll on, your feet will thank you – and so will every outfit you didn’t have to think too hard about.

Happy shopping!

The best chunky sandals

Chunky sandals, platform sandals… whatever you call them, they continue to be a huge trend. So pick your favourite pair and enjoy a little comfortable elevation!

Photo: Steve Madden

01

Steve Madden platform slides

$99.95 from Steve Madden

Obsessed with these chunky monkeys from Steve Madden, which also come in baby clue (cute!) and classic black.

Photo: Crocs

02

Crocs platform thongs

$79.99 from Crocs

When you want the comfort of Crocs, the ease of thongs, and a little extra lift. Perfecto.

Photo: Target

03

Target platform slides

$40 from Target

I have these and can confirm: they’re like walking on a cloud. 10/10, no notes.

Photo: Billini

04

Billini platform slides

$99.95 from Billini

Loving the raffia detail on these bad boys – a gentle nod to the classic ’70s espadrille.

Photo: Betts

05

Betts flatform sandals

$169.95 from The Iconic

I know, I know, these are a little more spenny, but would you look at how fun they are? Worth the investment, I say.

The best thongs

The humble thong has always been a summer staple. But while we’re still loving on our old-school Havianas, more elevated styles are starting to taking centrestage now too.

Photo: Birkenstock

01

Birkenstock toe-post sandals

$99.95 from Birkenstock

Comfy as heck and easy to clean, these EVA Birks are the perfect pick for beach days (and the long walk to and from the car!).

Photo: Kmart

02

Kmart toe-post sandals

$12 from Kmart

Chic leather-look thongs for 12 bucks? Don’t mind if we do! They also come in black, and are perfect paired with a floaty dress for balmy nights.

Photo: Target

03

Target toe-post sandals

$35 from Target

Suede (and suede-look) is having a moment, and these thong sandals with gold detailing on the toe strap hit the right balance between classy and comfy.

Photo: Next

04

Next toe-post sandals

$54 from Next

Boho is officially making its return, and if you’re looking for a gentle way into the trend, these sandals are here to hold your hand. Or… foot.

Photo: Billini

05

Billini toe-post sandals

$89.95 from Billini

The pretty beaded detailing takes these thongs into elevated territory. Plus, they come in a whole heap of gorgeous neutral hues.

The best slides

I don’t care to share just how many pairs of slides I own, but let’s just say, a good pair of slip-on sandals is worth its weight in gold during spring and summer. And you can never have too much of a good thing, right?!

Photo: Archies

01

Archies slides

$60 from Archies

Okay but these cute slides are actually good for your feet, offering arch support and style. What a win!

Photo: Next

02

Next slides

$65 from Next

Animal print is a fun way to add interest to any outfit. And who says it has to be leopard?

Photo: Spurr

03

Spurr slides

$69.99 from The Iconic

Tan and camel shades pair perfectly with white linen for deliciously summery vibes.

Photo: Novo

04

Novo slides

$59.95 from The Iconic

These are giving Pantone Colour of the Year (ahem, Cloud Dancer), and the gold detail on the strap finishes the quiet luxury feel.

Photo: Verali

05

Verali slides

$69.95 from The Iconic

But don’t these just feel like a holiday somewhere sunny? Tropical-print maxi dress, pina colada in hand… Take me there!

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

