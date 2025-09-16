16 chic throw-on-and-go spring dresses, all under $50.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

ICYMI (you definitely didn’t), spring is here – and that means we’ve officially stepped into dress season.

Given it’s my *actual job* to write about affordable fashion gems for every season (lucky me!), I *had* to round up the best affordable dresses that look way more expensive than you’d ever guess.

Think floaty florals, crisp cottons, and easy throw-on styles you’ll wear on repeat – and every single one’s under $50.

Consider this your shortcut to affordable spring style, without the endless scrolling.

Photo: Vivid Eden 01 Vivid Eden Maxi Dress $27.95 from Shein Dare you to throw this on and NOT feel like you’re on a Mediterranean vacay… Vivid Eden‘s entire MO is bold, bright colours and prints – perfect for spring and summer. Shop Now

Photo: Aralina 02 Aralina Mini Dress $25.95 from Shein This chic little number from Australian brand Aralina is the perfect dress to pair with sandals for a lazy brunch of heels for an evening out. Shop Now

Photo: Poéselle 03 Poéselle Midi Dress $32.95 from Shein Red never goes out of style! Add a pop of colour to your day with this midi in a super-classic cut. Shop Now

Photo: Cajuni 04 Cajuni Mini Dress $13.95 from Shein Warmer weather calls for a fun mini, don’t ya reckon? Pair with white-on-white sneakers and a denim jacket on fresher days. Shop Now

Photo: Maija 05 Maija Maxi $30.95 from Shein Beach days and balmy nights are sorted with this flowy maxi. Pair with chunky bangles or gold statement earrings. Shop Now

Photo: Siren Gaze 06 Siren Gaze Midaxi $31.95 from Shein This 100 percent cotton throw-on-and-go piece by Siren Gaze looks far more chic and sophisticated than the price tag would suggest. Perfect for easy, breezy days. Shop Now

Photo: Vivid Eden 07 Vivid Eden Maxi $33.95 from Shein Colour-blocking girlies to the front! Pink is having a big moment this spring, so why not go all-in with a magenta maxi? Shop Now

Photo: Siren Gaze 08 Siren Gaze Maxi $23.95 from Shein Spots are another big spring trend, and this chic maxi is a stunning dressed up with heels, or paired with sandals for a more casual take. Shop Now

Photo: Emery Rose 09 Emery Rose Midi Dress $18.95 from Shein The ultimate easy-to-wear, throw-on-and-go – perfect for wandering the markets on a Sunday, grabbing coffee with the girls, or any time you want to look good without having to *think* about it. Shop Now

Photo: Poéselle 10 Poéselle Mini Dress $26.95 from Shein With its short sleeve and cinched waist, this sweet structured mini is a great pick for the in-between spring weather. Feminine without being overtly girlie. Shop Now

Photo: Anewsta 11 Anewsta Maxi $49.95 from Shein It’s a big call, but I’m going to say it: This cinched-waist style of dress suits everyone. Perfect for work, weekend or whenever you want an elevated, classic, stylish vibe. Shop Now

Photo: Aralina 12 Aralina Midi Dress $20.95 from Shein Checks and gingham are dominating this season, and this affordable dress from an Aussie label gets an easy tick from this fashion editor’s desk! Shop Now

Photo: Musera 13 Musera Maxi $38.95 from Shein It’s giving goddess energy and we’re here for it. Pair this dreamy maxi with chunky silver jewellery for serious Persephone vibes. Shop Now

Photo: Forever 21 14 Forever 21 Denim Mini $22.95 from Shein Drop-waist denim mini? Damn straight. Forever 21 has long been known for their on-trend designs, and this easy-to-wear dress fit the bill. Pair with sandals, sneakers, heels… whatever. It’s a “looks good with everything” kind of piece. Shop Now

Photo: Siren Gaze 15 Siren Gaze Midi Dress $21.95 from Shein Along with spots and checks, stripes are also set to be huge this spring – and you can’t go wrong with a classic midi cut like this one from Siren Gaze. Shop Now

Photo: Forever 21 16 Forever 21 Midi $36.95 from Shein A simple white broderie anglaise midi is the perfect match for spring, no matter your activity. The embroidered style is pretty, it’s classic, and always chic. Shop Now

