  •  
Advertisement
Home LIFESTYLE

16 chic throw-on-and-go spring dresses, all under $50.

Chic and affordable minis, midis and maxis to keep you going all the way through from now 'til summer.
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

ICYMI (you definitely didn’t), spring is here – and that means we’ve officially stepped into dress season.

Advertisement

Given it’s my *actual job* to write about affordable fashion gems for every season (lucky me!), I *had* to round up the best affordable dresses that look way more expensive than you’d ever guess.

Think floaty florals, crisp cottons, and easy throw-on styles you’ll wear on repeat – and every single one’s under $50.

Consider this your shortcut to affordable spring style, without the endless scrolling.

Colourful maxi dress
Photo: Vivid Eden

01

Vivid Eden Maxi Dress

$27.95 from Shein

Dare you to throw this on and NOT feel like you’re on a Mediterranean vacay… Vivid Eden‘s entire MO is bold, bright colours and prints – perfect for spring and summer.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Pink linen mini
Photo: Aralina

02

Aralina Mini Dress

$25.95 from Shein

This chic little number from Australian brand Aralina is the perfect dress to pair with sandals for a lazy brunch of heels for an evening out.

Shop Now
Red button-front midi dress
Photo: Poéselle

03

Poéselle Midi Dress

$32.95 from Shein

Red never goes out of style! Add a pop of colour to your day with this midi in a super-classic cut.

Shop Now
Colourful mini dress
Photo: Cajuni

04

Cajuni Mini Dress

$13.95 from Shein

Warmer weather calls for a fun mini, don’t ya reckon? Pair with white-on-white sneakers and a denim jacket on fresher days.

Shop Now
Black and white floral print maxi
Photo: Maija

05

Maija Maxi

$30.95 from Shein

Beach days and balmy nights are sorted with this flowy maxi. Pair with chunky bangles or gold statement earrings.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Brown midi dress
Photo: Siren Gaze

06

Siren Gaze Midaxi

$31.95 from Shein

This 100 percent cotton throw-on-and-go piece by Siren Gaze looks far more chic and sophisticated than the price tag would suggest. Perfect for easy, breezy days.

Shop Now
Hot pink maxi with red detailing
Photo: Vivid Eden

07

Vivid Eden Maxi

$33.95 from Shein

Colour-blocking girlies to the front! Pink is having a big moment this spring, so why not go all-in with a magenta maxi?

Shop Now
Spotted black and white dress
Photo: Siren Gaze

08

Siren Gaze Maxi

$23.95 from Shein

Spots are another big spring trend, and this chic maxi is a stunning dressed up with heels, or paired with sandals for a more casual take.

Shop Now
Floral slip dress
Photo: Emery Rose

09

Emery Rose Midi Dress

$18.95 from Shein

The ultimate easy-to-wear, throw-on-and-go – perfect for wandering the markets on a Sunday, grabbing coffee with the girls, or any time you want to look good without having to *think* about it.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Navy blue tie-waist mini
Photo: Poéselle

10

Poéselle Mini Dress

$26.95 from Shein

With its short sleeve and cinched waist, this sweet structured mini is a great pick for the in-between spring weather. Feminine without being overtly girlie.

Shop Now
Terracotta maxi
Photo: Anewsta

11

Anewsta Maxi

$49.95 from Shein

It’s a big call, but I’m going to say it: This cinched-waist style of dress suits everyone. Perfect for work, weekend or whenever you want an elevated, classic, stylish vibe.

Shop Now
Checked print slip dress
Photo: Aralina

12

Aralina Midi Dress

$20.95 from Shein

Checks and gingham are dominating this season, and this affordable dress from an Aussie label gets an easy tick from this fashion editor’s desk!

Shop Now
White floaty maxi dress
Photo: Musera

13

Musera Maxi

$38.95 from Shein

It’s giving goddess energy and we’re here for it. Pair this dreamy maxi with chunky silver jewellery for serious Persephone vibes.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Denim drop-waist mini
Photo: Forever 21

14

Forever 21 Denim Mini

$22.95 from Shein

Drop-waist denim mini? Damn straight. Forever 21 has long been known for their on-trend designs, and this easy-to-wear dress fit the bill. Pair with sandals, sneakers, heels… whatever. It’s a “looks good with everything” kind of piece.

Shop Now
Striped midi dress
Photo: Siren Gaze

15

Siren Gaze Midi Dress

$21.95 from Shein

Along with spots and checks, stripes are also set to be huge this spring – and you can’t go wrong with a classic midi cut like this one from Siren Gaze.

Shop Now
White broderie anglaise midi dress
Photo: Forever 21

16

Forever 21 Midi

$36.95 from Shein

A simple white broderie anglaise midi is the perfect match for spring, no matter your activity. The embroidered style is pretty, it’s classic, and always chic.

Shop Now

Advertisement
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement