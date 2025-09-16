16 chic throw-on-and-go spring dresses, all under $50.

ICYMI (you definitely didn’t), spring is here – and that means we’ve officially stepped into dress season.
Given it’s my *actual job* to write about affordable fashion gems for every season (lucky me!), I *had* to round up the best affordable dresses that look way more expensive than you’d ever guess.
Think floaty florals, crisp cottons, and easy throw-on styles you’ll wear on repeat – and every single one’s under $50.
Consider this your shortcut to affordable spring style, without the endless scrolling.
01
Vivid Eden Maxi Dress
$27.95 from Shein
Dare you to throw this on and NOT feel like you’re on a Mediterranean vacay… Vivid Eden‘s entire MO is bold, bright colours and prints – perfect for spring and summer.
02
Aralina Mini Dress
$25.95 from Shein
This chic little number from Australian brand Aralina is the perfect dress to pair with sandals for a lazy brunch of heels for an evening out.
03
Poéselle Midi Dress
$32.95 from Shein
Red never goes out of style! Add a pop of colour to your day with this midi in a super-classic cut.
04
Cajuni Mini Dress
$13.95 from Shein
Warmer weather calls for a fun mini, don’t ya reckon? Pair with white-on-white sneakers and a denim jacket on fresher days.
05
Maija Maxi
$30.95 from Shein
Beach days and balmy nights are sorted with this flowy maxi. Pair with chunky bangles or gold statement earrings.
06
Siren Gaze Midaxi
$31.95 from Shein
This 100 percent cotton throw-on-and-go piece by Siren Gaze looks far more chic and sophisticated than the price tag would suggest. Perfect for easy, breezy days.
07
Vivid Eden Maxi
$33.95 from Shein
Colour-blocking girlies to the front! Pink is having a big moment this spring, so why not go all-in with a magenta maxi?
08
Siren Gaze Maxi
$23.95 from Shein
Spots are another big spring trend, and this chic maxi is a stunning dressed up with heels, or paired with sandals for a more casual take.
09
Emery Rose Midi Dress
$18.95 from Shein
The ultimate easy-to-wear, throw-on-and-go – perfect for wandering the markets on a Sunday, grabbing coffee with the girls, or any time you want to look good without having to *think* about it.
10
Poéselle Mini Dress
$26.95 from Shein
With its short sleeve and cinched waist, this sweet structured mini is a great pick for the in-between spring weather. Feminine without being overtly girlie.
11
Anewsta Maxi
$49.95 from Shein
It’s a big call, but I’m going to say it: This cinched-waist style of dress suits everyone. Perfect for work, weekend or whenever you want an elevated, classic, stylish vibe.
12
Aralina Midi Dress
$20.95 from Shein
Checks and gingham are dominating this season, and this affordable dress from an Aussie label gets an easy tick from this fashion editor’s desk!
13
Musera Maxi
$38.95 from Shein
It’s giving goddess energy and we’re here for it. Pair this dreamy maxi with chunky silver jewellery for serious Persephone vibes.
14
Forever 21 Denim Mini
$22.95 from Shein
Drop-waist denim mini? Damn straight. Forever 21 has long been known for their on-trend designs, and this easy-to-wear dress fit the bill. Pair with sandals, sneakers, heels… whatever. It’s a “looks good with everything” kind of piece.
15
Siren Gaze Midi Dress
$21.95 from Shein
Along with spots and checks, stripes are also set to be huge this spring – and you can’t go wrong with a classic midi cut like this one from Siren Gaze.
16
Forever 21 Midi
$36.95 from Shein
A simple white broderie anglaise midi is the perfect match for spring, no matter your activity. The embroidered style is pretty, it’s classic, and always chic.