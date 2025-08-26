These $30 leggings are easily as good as the $120 pairs out there.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Okay but why is the struggle to find good quality leggings that don’t cost upwards of a hundred bucks so real?

If you’re anything like me, you’ll know what I’m talking about. You ~live~ in activewear outside of work (and… sometimes at work, too), but finding a decent pair of tights or flare leggings that hold you in the right places, feel buttery-soft against your skin, and don’t blow your budget out of the water is like finding a unicorn.

Well friends, I’ve found that activewear unicorn, and I need to immediately share – because there’s no gatekeeping here!

Shopping giant Shein has officially entered its activewear era, and before you assume it’s all cheap and not very good quality, please allow me to *respectfully* correct you.

We got to head to the launch of @SHEIN Australia new GlowMode activewear collection and honestly? We're impressed! These pieces are so chic, and the fabric is buttery and soft – they look and feel way more expensive than the price tag.

Because while these pieces ARE cheap (hello, comfy leggings for $29.95), they’re also really very good.

This is not bargain-bin activewear, I promise. I personally went to check out the range when it dropped and these leggings, crops, tees and shorts look and feel as luxe and premium as they look.

The innovative fabrics and easy-to-wear designs are created to suit your workout style, from low-impact to high – and yes, going to a café on a Sunday morning absolutely counts as a workout.

So what’s this fashion editor adding to cart? Here are some of my favourite pieces from the new GLOWMODE collection:

The best leggings to shop.

Obviously, we’re here for the leggings, and there’s a reason everyone’s calling them a Lululemon dupe – meaning everyone gets a slice of the chic-activewear pie (even if you don’t have $120+ to drop on leggings… or you just don’t want to).

A good pair of leggings for everyday wear is a wardrobe staple, but I also love a flared legging for a bit of fun.

The best activewear tops to shop.

Oversized tees are always an instant add-to-cart for me; and I couldn’t go past the butter yellow GLOWMODE pieces. It’s my favourite colour right now, but if it’s not your vibe, all these tops come in a stack of different colours, from brights to pastels and easy-to-wear neutrals.

I’ve also got my eye on this chic pair of Bike Shorts as the weather warms up, and I’m eyeing off the cosy-looking Wide-Leg High-Waist Lounge Pants – which have a 4.94-star review rating, BTW – to wear on an upcoming flight.

My shopping cart is about to get a serious workout!

