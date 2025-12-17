16 last-minute Christmas gifts that don’t feel last-minute at all

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Quick one: when the heck did Christmas creep up so fast?!

Advertisement

And who else has just realised they have mere ~days~ to snap up gifts for *checks notes* e-v-e-r-y-b-o-d-y on their list?!

I can’t be the only one in this predicament (please tell me I’m… not the only one!), so with the big day fast approaching, and the base of my tree looking tear-wrenchingly bare, I’ve scoured the internet to find some banger gifts to pick up in the few days before Christmas.

Better yet? Not a single one of them feel like a rush job. Phew!

If you’re shopping online this close to Chrissy, don’t forget to check out the retailers’ delivery times. And just to set you on the right path (’tis the season for giving, after all), I’ve found some great gift picks with super-speedy delivery options (think: Amazon, The Iconic), to make sure you’re stocked up before December 25.

Advertisement

Happy shopping!

Advertisement