16 last-minute Christmas gifts that don’t feel last-minute at all

Better yet, they won't break the bank!
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Quick one: when the heck did Christmas creep up so fast?!

And who else has just realised they have mere ~days~ to snap up gifts for *checks notes* e-v-e-r-y-b-o-d-y on their list?!

I can’t be the only one in this predicament (please tell me I’m… not the only one!), so with the big day fast approaching, and the base of my tree looking tear-wrenchingly bare, I’ve scoured the internet to find some banger gifts to pick up in the few days before Christmas.

Better yet? Not a single one of them feel like a rush job. Phew!

If you’re shopping online this close to Chrissy, don’t forget to check out the retailers’ delivery times. And just to set you on the right path (’tis the season for giving, after all), I’ve found some great gift picks with super-speedy delivery options (think: Amazon, The Iconic), to make sure you’re stocked up before December 25.

Happy shopping!

Best & Less hat
$12

Sunny Life beach carryall
$39.99

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil
$45

Target board shorts
$20

Saint Valentine necklace
$135

Nala wirefree bralette & briefs
$59 (bralette) & $25 (briefs)

Mecca gift card
From $25

Arnott’s The Cookbook
$16

Red Balloon gift voucher
From $10

American Crew Fiber Duo
$44.95

RecipeTin Eats: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi
$24

Muji incense (sandalwood)
$8.95

Kmart genuine suede handbag
$45

Hottie coaster set
$19.99

Sito Shades sunglasses
$89.95

Oasis licensed tee
$15

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

