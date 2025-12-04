The best affordable Christmas gifts for him, her and the kids!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Christmas is nearly here, and if you haven’t started making your way through those wish lists, now’s the time!

Advertisement

Lucky for you, my love language is giving gifts – so I’ve gone ahead and scoured the internet for the best affordable Christmas pressies for everybody on your list.

With gifts for him, her and kids – and most under $40 – you’re bound to find something here to stuff every stocking.

Happy shopping!

Christmas gifts for him:

Photo: The Iconic 01 New Era NY Yankees $35 from The Iconic A New York Yankees cap is a classic. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Officeworks 02 Personalised BBQ tool $29.95 from Officeworks C’mon, whose dad wouldn’t want one of these?! Shop Now

Photo: L’Occitane 03 L’Occitane Homme shower gel $45 from The Iconic Because guys deserve fancy shower things too! Shop Now

Photo: Fancy Hanks 04 Fancy Hanks The Triple BBQ pack $33 from Fancy Hanks A fun find for the foodie dude. Shop Now

Photo: David Jones 05 Brass Monkey Incredibly Pointless Trivia card game $26.99 from David Jones Pointless trivia? It’s giving fill-in-time-while-the-turkey-cooks! Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Chemist Warehouse 06 Guy Sebastian IVE EDT (100ml) $39.99 from Chemist Warehouse Featuring fresh citrus top notes, a warm, aromatic heart, and a masculine base. Shop Now

Christmas gifts for her:

Photo: Sunny Life 01 Sunny Life beach tote $39.99 from Sunny Life The perfect carry-all for beach or brunch, it even has drainage holes for sand and water to escape. Shop Now

Photo: MCoBeauty 02 MCoBeauty Petit Fours Peptide Lip Treatment Gift Set $29.99 from Chemist Warehouse For kissable lips all Christmas! Shop Now

Photo: Target 03 Beach towel $30 from Target A big, cosy, cute towel for the beach? Yes, please! Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Aerre 04 Àerre Sunset in Paris EDP $45 from Àerre One spritz will transport the lucky recipient to balmy evenings in the City of Love. Shop Now

Photo: Bradford Exchange 05 Bradford Exchange earrings $129.98 from Bradford Exchange Looking for something special? We’ve got you covered. Shop Now

Photo: Kit: 06 kit: Urban Hand Salve (30ml) $22 from Mecca Hand cream is always a winner, and great for a Secret Santa or stocking stuffer. Shop Now

Christmas gifts for kids:

Photo: Kmart 01 Bluey hooded towel $19 from Kmart The perfect Christmas pressie for any kid hitting the beach this summer. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Gui Gui 02 Gui Gui Single Pack $18 each from Big W It’s scented, sparkly slime. Say less. Shop Now

Photo: Rebel Sport 03 Puma soccer ball $24.99 from Rebel Sport Perfect for sporty kiddos and a great way to get them outside on Christmas Day! Shop Now

Photo: Target 04 Anko Wooden Fruit Cutting 8 Piece Set $12 from Target These pretty wooden fruits are sure to spark little ones’ imagination. Shop Now

Photo: Target 05 Anko Kids Camcorder $17 from Target Kids will love the fun of filming their own mini vids on this mini recorder. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Oh Flossy 06 Oh Flossy Party Nail Polish $34.95 from Oh Flossy Plant-based, breathable, low-tox, 10-free and vegan nail polish designed to be gentle on little fingies. Shop Now

Pick up the latest issue of That’s Life magazine for even more great Christmas gift ideas!