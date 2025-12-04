  •  
The best affordable Christmas gifts for him, her and the kids!

Christmas is nearly here, and if you haven’t started making your way through those wish lists, now’s the time!

Lucky for you, my love language is giving gifts – so I’ve gone ahead and scoured the internet for the best affordable Christmas pressies for everybody on your list.

With gifts for him, her and kids – and most under $40 – you’re bound to find something here to stuff every stocking.

Happy shopping!

Christmas gifts for him:

Photo: The Iconic

01

New Era NY Yankees

$35 from The Iconic

A New York Yankees cap is a classic.

Photo: Officeworks

02

Personalised BBQ tool

$29.95 from Officeworks

C’mon, whose dad wouldn’t want one of these?!

Photo: L’Occitane

03

L’Occitane Homme shower gel

$45 from The Iconic

Because guys deserve fancy shower things too!

Photo: Fancy Hanks

04

Fancy Hanks The Triple BBQ pack

$33 from Fancy Hanks

A fun find for the foodie dude.

Photo: David Jones

05

Brass Monkey Incredibly Pointless Trivia card game

$26.99 from David Jones

Pointless trivia? It’s giving fill-in-time-while-the-turkey-cooks!

Photo: Chemist Warehouse

06

Guy Sebastian IVE EDT (100ml)

$39.99 from Chemist Warehouse

Featuring fresh citrus top notes, a warm, aromatic heart, and a masculine base.

Christmas gifts for her:

Photo: Sunny Life

01

Sunny Life beach tote

$39.99 from Sunny Life

The perfect carry-all for beach or brunch, it even has drainage holes for sand and water to escape.

Photo: MCoBeauty

02

MCoBeauty Petit Fours Peptide Lip Treatment Gift Set

$29.99 from Chemist Warehouse

For kissable lips all Christmas!

Photo: Target

03

Beach towel

$30 from Target

A big, cosy, cute towel for the beach? Yes, please!

Photo: Aerre

04

Àerre Sunset in Paris EDP

$45 from Àerre

One spritz will transport the lucky recipient to balmy evenings in the City of Love.

Photo: Bradford Exchange

05

Bradford Exchange earrings

$129.98 from Bradford Exchange

Looking for something special? We’ve got you covered.

Photo: Kit:

06

kit: Urban Hand Salve (30ml)

$22 from Mecca

Hand cream is always a winner, and great for a Secret Santa or stocking stuffer.

Christmas gifts for kids:

Photo: Kmart

01

Bluey hooded towel

$19 from Kmart

The perfect Christmas pressie for any kid hitting the beach this summer.

Photo: Gui Gui

02

Gui Gui Single Pack

$18 each from Big W

It’s scented, sparkly slime. Say less.

Photo: Rebel Sport

03

Puma soccer ball

$24.99 from Rebel Sport

Perfect for sporty kiddos and a great way to get them outside on Christmas Day!

Photo: Target

04

Anko Wooden Fruit Cutting 8 Piece Set

$12 from Target

These pretty wooden fruits are sure to spark little ones’ imagination.

Photo: Target

05

Anko Kids Camcorder

$17 from Target

Kids will love the fun of filming their own mini vids on this mini recorder.

Photo: Oh Flossy

06

Oh Flossy Party Nail Polish

$34.95 from Oh Flossy

Plant-based, breathable, low-tox, 10-free and vegan nail polish designed to be gentle on little fingies.

Pick up the latest issue of That’s Life magazine for even more great Christmas gift ideas!

Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

