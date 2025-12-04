The best affordable Christmas gifts for him, her and the kids!

Christmas is nearly here, and if you haven’t started making your way through those wish lists, now’s the time!
Lucky for you, my love language is giving gifts – so I’ve gone ahead and scoured the internet for the best affordable Christmas pressies for everybody on your list.
With gifts for him, her and kids – and most under $40 – you’re bound to find something here to stuff every stocking.
Happy shopping!
Christmas gifts for him:
01
New Era NY Yankees
$35 from The Iconic
A New York Yankees cap is a classic.
02
Personalised BBQ tool
$29.95 from Officeworks
C’mon, whose dad wouldn’t want one of these?!
03
L’Occitane Homme shower gel
$45 from The Iconic
Because guys deserve fancy shower things too!
04
Fancy Hanks The Triple BBQ pack
$33 from Fancy Hanks
A fun find for the foodie dude.
05
Brass Monkey Incredibly Pointless Trivia card game
$26.99 from David Jones
Pointless trivia? It’s giving fill-in-time-while-the-turkey-cooks!
06
Guy Sebastian IVE EDT (100ml)
$39.99 from Chemist Warehouse
Featuring fresh citrus top notes, a warm, aromatic heart, and a masculine base.
Christmas gifts for her:
01
Sunny Life beach tote
$39.99 from Sunny Life
The perfect carry-all for beach or brunch, it even has drainage holes for sand and water to escape.
02
MCoBeauty Petit Fours Peptide Lip Treatment Gift Set
$29.99 from Chemist Warehouse
For kissable lips all Christmas!
03
Beach towel
$30 from Target
A big, cosy, cute towel for the beach? Yes, please!
04
Àerre Sunset in Paris EDP
$45 from Àerre
One spritz will transport the lucky recipient to balmy evenings in the City of Love.
05
Bradford Exchange earrings
$129.98 from Bradford Exchange
Looking for something special? We’ve got you covered.
06
kit: Urban Hand Salve (30ml)
$22 from Mecca
Hand cream is always a winner, and great for a Secret Santa or stocking stuffer.
Christmas gifts for kids:
01
Bluey hooded towel
$19 from Kmart
The perfect Christmas pressie for any kid hitting the beach this summer.
02
Gui Gui Single Pack
$18 each from Big W
It’s scented, sparkly slime. Say less.
03
Puma soccer ball
$24.99 from Rebel Sport
Perfect for sporty kiddos and a great way to get them outside on Christmas Day!
04
Anko Wooden Fruit Cutting 8 Piece Set
$12 from Target
These pretty wooden fruits are sure to spark little ones’ imagination.
05
Anko Kids Camcorder
$17 from Target
Kids will love the fun of filming their own mini vids on this mini recorder.
06
Oh Flossy Party Nail Polish
$34.95 from Oh Flossy
Plant-based, breathable, low-tox, 10-free and vegan nail polish designed to be gentle on little fingies.
