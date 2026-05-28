How to stay hydrated in winter: Know the signs of dehydration and how to fix it

Dehydration is surprisingly common in cold weather. You don’t feel as thirsty, heaters dry the air, and you lose fluids just by breathing in chilly conditions. And if you add extra coffees and fewer water breaks, you may be running low on H20 without even realising.

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Keeping a water bottle handy and doing your best to get in eight glasses of water a day for women (2.1 litres) and 10 glasses for men (2.6 litres) is important, as staying hydrated boosts energy, supports digestion, helps skin glow, and helps keep headaches at bay. People who are pregnant and breastfeeding need even more fluid than usual.

When you consider that the body is made up of around 50 to 80 per cent water, depending on age, sex and lean body mass, and that most adults lose about 2.5 to 3 litres of water per day through breathing out tiny water particles when you exhale, sweating and going to the toilet, it drives home just how important staying hydrated is to feel our best.

Even mild dehydration can affect concentration, mood, memory and physical performance. Older Australians are particularly vulnerable because the sense of thirst naturally decreases with age. Children can also become dehydrated quickly, especially if they are sick or active.

Let’s be real, though – when the mercury drops, chugging back cold water can feel like a chore. But you don’t need to let the cold slow your water intake!

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Drinking water in colder weather can feel like a chore, but sipping herbal teas or warm fluids can help. Credit – Getty

5 WAYS TO STAY HYDRATED IN WINTER

Drink Warm Fluids

Herbal teas, hot water with lemon, and brothy soups all help to keep you hydrated. Warm drinks make you feel cosy, so you’ll sip more without thinking about it. While tea and coffee can contribute to your fluid intake, experts recommend not relying on caffeinated drinks alone for hydration, due to the minor diuretic effect of the caffeine. Pay Attention to Your Pee

If it’s dark yellow, you likely need more water – aim for a pale straw colour. Checking the colour of your pee is one of the easiest ways to tell if you are dehydrated. Urinating less often than usual can also be a sign your body needs more fluids. ‘Eat’ Water

Did you know that up to 20 per cent of your fluid intake actually comes from food? Load up on high-water foods such as oranges, tomatoes, cucumber, yoghurt and vegie soups. Hydration doesn’t have to come from a glass. Start a Hydration Schedule

If you’re bad at keeping up your level of water consumption, schedule it into your day. Start in the morning when you first wake up and continue through to bedtime to help maintain healthy hydration habits. Don’t Forget Water During Exercise

It’s easy to underestimate fluid loss in winter. But whether you’re walking, heading to the gym or playing weekend sport, your body still loses water during physical activity and needs regular replenishment.

Even mild dehydration can affect mood, memory and physical performance. Credit – Getty

HOW DO I KNOW IF I’M DEHYDRATED?

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If you are mildly dehydrated, you might experience one or more of these symptoms:

thirstiness

have a dry mouth, lips and tongue

have a headache

have urine that is a darker yellow than usual, and less of it

feeling lightheaded or dizzy.

If you are severely dehydrated, you might experience one or more of these symptoms:

extreme thirstiness

have a very dry mouth, lips and tongue

crankiness

drowsiness

feel like you are breathing very quickly

have a fast heart rate

fainting

have very little or no urine.

If symptoms are persistent or severe, it’s important to seek medical advice.

CONVENIENT, GREAT-TASTING WATER

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This stylish benchtop station delivers instant hot and chilled water, with no plumbing required, making pure, great-tasting water simple, convenient and beautifully suited to modern homes every day.

HEALTH tips are for information purposes only. that’s life! accepts no responsibility nor assumes any liability for damage or injury to persons or property arising from any use of any product, information, idea, or instruction contained in this section.

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IF YOU HAVE ANY HEALTH CONCERNS, SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY.