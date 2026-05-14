At home with a sick little one? A sick day kit can be delivered to your door!

When your child is off school sick, it can really throw your week out of whack.

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You’re in need of tissues, medicine, and a way to entertain them but leaving the house for a grocery or pharmacy run is off the cards.

Turns out, you can now get supplies delivered to your door.

Uber Eats is apparently not just for takeaway. Now it lets you order essentials directly from retailers including Coles, Priceline Pharmacy and Officeworks, meaning you can build the ultimate sick day survival station without leaving the house.



Groceries, medicines and sick day essentials can be delivered to your door (Credit: Uber Eats)

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Cold & flu essentials from Coles

When kids are sick, it’s usually the basics you run out of first. Bulk tissues, disinfectant wipes, electrolyte drinks and comforting pantry staples (chicken soup anyone?) are among the most popular sick-day reorders.

Adding easy comfort food to your Uber Eats cart — like ready-made soups, toast supplies, crackers and snacks — can make the day far easier when nobody has energy to cook.

Many parents also keep hydration salts, Vitamin C products and soothing chest rubs on hand during cold and flu season to help stock the family medicine cupboard before things escalate.

Boredom busters from Officeworks

Sometimes, the biggest challenge isn’t the sickness itself — it’s entertaining restless kids who are too sick for school but too energetic to sit still.

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Activity packs to your door could make a difference, with Uber Eats able to deliver LEGO kits, colouring books and craft packs from Officeworks for a sick day treat and all important distraction.

Running out of tissues is a sick day disaster

Our ultimate sick day kit

If we could have anything delivered to our door when we’re at home with a sick little one (or home sick ourselves!) it’d be this list of essentials:

To be honest, I’ve always used Uber Eats for a takeaway treat on a weekend or if I’ve been under the weather. So it’s good to know healthier foods and other groceries are just a phone reach away.

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