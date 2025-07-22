Stressed-out winter skin? There’s one thing your beauty routine needs.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Once upon a time, there was a girl who was scared to use face oil. (Me, I was that girl.) Sure, it sounded luxe and day spa-vibes, but I was too worried about the party I assumed pimples would throw in my honour afterwards to give it a red hot go. Surely it would be… greasy? Maybe messy?

I was so wrong, so very wrong.

When I turned 40, and my face decided to freak out (peri! What fun!), I started to pay a bit more attention to the best facial oils on the market – and I discovered what these bad boys can really do, if you use them right.

Now I can confidently say this: a good face oil, used the right way, can completely change your skin.

But if you’ve never used face oil before, or haven’t found the right one for your skin, this whole side of skincare can feel like a bit of a minefield.

So let’s talk, besties. From which is the best face oil for you, to how to apply.

What is a face oil (and why would you use one)?

Face oils are concentrated blends of plant-based ingredients designed to nourish, protect and repair skin, but they differ to moisturising creams in how they hydrate and protect skin.

High-quality oils contain molecules small enough to dive into the deeper layers of your skin, meaning they can work their magic where it’s most needed, helping repair and protect the skin barrier. A 2018 study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that plant-derived oils can strengthen the skin barrier and reduce the water loss through the skin (AKA the reason your skin feels dry and tight) by up to 40 per cent. Translation? Using a face oil can help skin stay hydrated for longer, look plumper, and feel more resilient against environmental irritants.

Many face oils also contain high levels of essential fatty acids, which can help boost collagen production (helping skin look plumper and reduce the look of fine lines), plus anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe cranky, irritated skin.

And as if they weren’t already working hard enough? Facial oils can be powerhouse skin brighteners, too. Certain oils, like rosehip (which is high in vitamin C) and argan oil contain natural vitamins and antioxidants that can help reduce dark spots and target hyperpigmentation, giving you a more radiant, even complexion.

What is the best face oil?

There are so many face oils on the market, it can be tricky to know which one to use. Personally, I use two different face oils religiously – a lightweight formula in the morning, and a thicker option at night, both by Aussie brand Indagare – and I can confidently say my skin has looked brighter, bouncier and glowier since I introduced them to my skincare regimen.

(If you’re interested, the Mini Trial Kit of this dynamic duo is currently on sale – a great way to dip your toe in. You can get an extra 15 percent off with the code HAIRSECRET15.)

Can I use face oil if I have oily skin?

Yes – but you need to choose the right one!

While people with dry or mature skin might seem the obvious volunteers for a face oil, oily skin types can use them too. Y’see, oil (AKA sebum) production is often a reaction to dehydration – and the drier skin gets, the more oil it produces, trying to restore the balance itself. Facial oils, meanwhile, work by mimicking your skin’s natural sebum, breaking the dry-oily cycle and helping regulate natural oil production.

If you’re prone to a breakout or two, or tend to be on the slicker side, be sure to pick a dry oil that is non-comedogenic (meaning it’s less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts) and specifically formulated for oily skin.

When to apply face oil in your skincare routine.

There’s a super-simple rule to follow when applying all skincare, not just oils. Are you ready for it?

Always apply products from thinnest to thickest – and always save SPF for last. This means oil comes before moisturiser, which acts as a barrier to lock all the goodness in.

Me? I like to keep it simple, pressing (never rubbing) a few drops of my fave face oil into skin, and topping with Bubble Power Wave Super Hydrating Moisturiser if I’m feeling especially parched.

How to start using face oils (without overwhelming your skin)

If you’re new to facial oils, ease in gently. Start by applying your oil every second night for the first week and watch how your skin reacts. Always patch test first – try a drop on your inner wrist and wait 24 hours. And be consistent. You’ll likely notice a boost in hydration straight away, but improvements in texture, tone and fine lines usually take a few weeks of regular use.

IMHO, face oils are one of the most underrated skincare steps – especially if your skin is feeling stressed, dry or dull. Used correctly, the right oil can do wonders for your skin barrier and your glow.

Shop the best face oils in Australia.

Ready to get a face oil in your life? Try these beauty editor-approved picks:

Photo: Indagare 01 Indagare Mini Day & Night Face Oil Pack $49 from Indagare I’ve been using these two facial oils morning and night for several months now, and I’m loving the results. The daytime Illumino Youth Serum is super lightweight and hydrate-y, but doesn’t feel even remotely greasy under my makeup. The Signature Night Recovery Oil is a slightly heavier formulation, and feels like a delicious day spa in a bottle. (Just quietly… you can use the discount code HAIRSECRET15 to get 15 percent off when you spend $40 or more at indagarebeauty.com. That brings this mini set down to $41.65. Or grab the full-size set here.) Shop Now

Photo: Iyvos 02 Iyvos Restorative Oil $32 from Iyvos One of the things I love most about this facial oil is that it is super light on scent – perfect for the girlies who don’t want extra fragrance. Formulated with rosehip and jojoba oils, plus vitamin E, it’s a nice, big, juicy drink for your skin without being heavy or greasy. Shop Now

Photo: Q+A 03 Q+A Superfood Facial Oil $16 from Amazon Along with jojoba oil, which mimics our skin’s sebum, this ~very~ reasonably priced little bottle is packed with Moroccan prickly pear seed oil (vitamins E and K), and strawberry, raspberry and cranberry oils for an extra antioxidant boost. Shop Now

Photo: Go-To 04 Go-To Clarifying Face Hero $56 from Go-To PSA for the blemish-prone and oily-skinned girlies: This baby from Go-To is your, um, go-to. Founder and former beauty ed Zoe Foster-Blake knows her way around a face, and this particular bottle is a winning follow-up to her cult oil Face Hero. Bakuchiol, vitamin F, holy basil and tee tree oil join forces to clarify oily skin and reduce the appearance of breakouts. Shop Now

Photo: The Ordinary 05 The Ordinary 100% Organic Rose Hip Seed Oil $18.90 from The Ordinary Rosehip oil is packed with vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids to nourish and protect skin, and there’s a reason this one’s a bestseller. It’s a simple, single-ingredient product, suitable for all skin types, from a company that really knows what they’re talking about when it comes to skin science. Shop Now

