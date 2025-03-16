Gone are the days of investing in one signature scent. Although it’s nice to be known for a specific fragrance that reminds someone of you, the choices these days are endless and for most of us, we’re either layering or choosing at least a different perfume for evenings or special occasions.

This concept of a perfume-robe is an expensive one at first thought but in the last few years, accessible brands are disrupting the market with impeccable dupes for some of the worlds most classic or viral fragrances. Take DB Cosmetics for example whom have nailed the dupes category especially with perfume. The latest to go viral is their Red Baccara for $12.99, inspired by Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum which retails for $442.

DB Cosmetics Red Baccara EDP is inspired by Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540

DB Cosmetics isn’t the only one dabbling in the space of affordable fragrances. Brands like Whif, Aerre and Dossier also take inspiration from classic, designer perfumes and create statement making scents for a fraction of the cost. Whether it’s the classics like Coco Chanel, Jo Malone, YSL and Tom Ford or newer players like Le Labo, it’s now easier than ever to smell expensive on a budget.

5 of the best perfume dupes to shop in Australia under $60

01 DB Cosmetics Red Baccara Eau De Parfum 100ml $12.99 , DB Cosmetics Inspired by the top tier, best-seller, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 ( RRP $442) , this delicate scent opens with notes of jasmine and saffron, before softening into a woodier blend of amber accord and cedar for a dramatic ending. Shop Now

02 Dossier Ambery Vanilla Eau De Parfum 50ml $49 , Dossier YSL’s Black Opium EDP ( RRP $210) is a warm, statement making scent and has been a cult buy for decades. Thanks to Dossier’s range of luxury inspired fragrances, you can get it for a fraction of the price with their Ambery Vanilla scent. Perfect for those whom love a vanilla finish yet is sophisticated enough for an evening out. Shop Now

03 Whif Celestial Mirage Extrait de Parfum 50ml $55 , Whif The Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum is a sophisticated fragrance that embodies timeless elegance which makes it such a popular choice over time. Opening with citrus, followed by a floral heart of rose and jasmine, Whif’s Coco Mademoiselle inspired fragrance is warm, spicy and perfect for evenings without the RRP $215 price tag. Shop Now

04 Aerre Joshua Tree Eau De Parfum $49 , Aerre Made in France just like the original, Aerre has released a beautiful Le Labo Santal 33 inspired scent know for it’s intense sandalwood notes without the $385 price. It’s earthy musk and timeless blend of orris makes it a unisex fragrance worth sharing with your better half. Shop Now

05 Smooch Body Janey Fragrance Mist EDT $36 , Smooch Body A vibrant scent that gives off tropical holiday vibes, it’s no wonder a bottle of the stuff sells every minute for it’s likeliness to the cult Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume mist that retails for $62. Shop Now