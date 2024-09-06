The ultimate gift guide for superfans, collectors and merch-lovers everywhere

Is your mum Elvis-obsessed? Is your dad a vintage car buff? Or is your sister Disney’s biggest fan?



We all know someone who’s mad about a sports team, passionate about a band or singer, or who loves collecting trinkets and treasures.

Their shelves might be heaving with their prized possessions and adored keepsakes, but there’s always room for more!

So we’ve compiled a collection of our own – a list of the best gifts for the superfans in your life.

Photo: NRL Brisbane Broncos Levitating Sculpture 01 NRL Brisbane Broncos Levitating Sculpture – Other teams available $249.95 Available in five $49.99 instalments This dynamic sculpture will have pride of place in the home of any Brisbane Broncos supporter. It celebrates your favourite footy team with a levitating golden disc featuring the team logo on both sides. The disc hovers within a C-shaped base adorned with team colours, logos, and slogans. With a switch, the base lights up, showcasing the floating disc and your team pride! Disc hovers and rotates through electromagnets

Base lights up

Measures 17cm W x 17cm H x 5cm D. AC adapter included. Shop Now

Photo: Elvis Presley ‘Dancing Blues’ Ladies’ Shoes 02 Elvis Presley ‘Dancing Blues’ Ladies’ Shoes $199.95 Available in five $39.99 instalments Step into Elvis Presley™ style with these officially licensed blue suede slippers featuring his iconic art and replica signature. These moccasins boast genuine suede, embroidered Elvis appliqués, leather laces, and ultra-soft faux fur linings for all-day comfort. With rubber soles for indoor or outdoor wear, these standout slippers are perfect for any Elvis fan who wants their very own blue suede shoes. Officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC

These ladies’ Elvis shoes are expertly crafted of genuine suede with whip stitching around the top panels and soft faux fur linings

Available in ladies’ whole sizes 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12; standard medium width. Shop Now

Photo: Disney Relive the Magic Women’s Quilted Weekender Tote Bag 03 Disney Relive The Magic Women’s Quilted Weekender Tote Bag $199.95 Available in five $39.99 instalments Disney fans will love this! Bring the magic of Disney on every trip with the Disney Relive the Magic Tote Bag. Made from high-quality black poly-twill fabric, this quilted tote showcases officially licensed artwork featuring 61 Disney characters. With a roomy interior, multiple pockets, and a trolley sleeve for easy travel, it’s the perfect weekender bag. (Note: Not intended for children.) A trolley sleeve allows this quilted tote to slip over luggage handles for easy travel

Features double blue shoulder straps and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap for versatile use

Dimensions: 45.7 cm W x 30.5 cm H x 22.9 cm D with a 17.8 cm drop; crossbody strap adjusts up to 147.3 cm L. Shop Now

Photo: 1:12 Ford Mustang Mach I Legendary Gold Edition 04

1:12 Ford Mustang Mach I Legendary Gold Edition $349.95 Available in five $69.99 instalments In 1964, Ford introduced the Mustang, sparking a revolution in car design. By the end of the decade, the legendary Mustang Mach I had arrived. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the ‘Ford Mustang Mach I Legendary Gold Edition’ could be yours. This stunning 1:12 scale replica, measuring 40.5 cm, is meticulously hand-crafted and hand-painted in fine artist’s resin. With a glossy gold finish, plated metal accents, and authentic Ford Mustang and Mach I logos, this limited-edition collectible is a must-have for any fan. Hand-crafted and hand-painted in fine artist’s resin

1:12 scale replica is 40.5cm in length

Accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity Shop Now

Photo: My Family, My Love Personalised Ring Set 05

My Family, My Love Personalised Ring Set $199.95 Available in five $39.99 instalments This sterling silver ring set features 6 oval plaques, each engraved with a loved one’s name and their heart-shaped crystal birthstone. The modern design allows you to wear the rings in any order, reflecting your unique bond. For rings with fewer names, clear crystal plaques complete the set. The ring is engraved with “Love Made Us a Family” on the inside. Comes in a custom presentation case, making it a perfect gift for your loved one who loves keepsakes and their family. Available in sizes 5 to 12 (includes half sizes)

Crystal birthstone ring set can be worn in any order to perfectly celebrate what’s in your heart

Engraved with “Love Made Us a Family” Shop Now

Photo: Peter Brock Decanter Five-Piece Decanter and Glasses Set 06

Peter Brock Decanter Five-Piece Decanter and Glasses Set $299.95 Available in five $59.99 instalments This heirloom-quality set is a tribute to Peter Brock’s storied career in touring car racing, featuring four stunning glass tumblers showcasing his iconic Bathurst wins from 1972, ’75, ’82, and ’87. Each tumbler is adorned with Brock’s golden laurel wreath, the “05” logo, and his name “BROCK,” and is authenticated as an officially licensed edition. The matching decanter, accented with hand-applied 12-carat gold rims, features a stopper shaped like Brock’s racing helmet, adding a personal touch to the set. Presented in a deluxe cushioned gift box, it’s perfect for collectors and fans. Peter Brock decanter barware gift set includes 4 Brockie glasses and a matching 740 ml decanter

The entire five-piece set arrives in style in a satin-lined box for a stylish presentation, perfect for gift-giving

740ml Decanter is 23cm tall; Glasses are 9cm tall Shop Now

Photo: KISS Musical Miniature Arcade Sculpture 07

KISS Musical Miniature Arcade Sculpture $149.97 Available in five $49.99 instalments Celebrate the raucous and legendary band KISS with this Arcade Multiverse Sculpture. This one-of-a-kind collectible merges iconic KISS imagery with retro arcade game design. Featuring vibrant 80s colours, sculpted coin slots, and an illuminating screen, this sculpture captures the essence of classic arcade games. Complete with four controller knobs and chiptune 8-bit KISS music, it’s a nostalgic nod to both rock history and arcade culture. Limited to just 4,000 editions worldwide. Plays chiptune 8-bit KISS music

Edition limited to 4,000 worldwide

Measure 7.62 cm W x 15.24 cm H Shop Now

Photo: Fairy Wren Fabergé-Inspired Music Box 08

Fairy Wren Fabergé-Inspired Music Box $119.97 Available in two $59.99 instalments Celebrate nature’s beauty with this Glittering Fairy Wren Musical Egg, a Bradford Exchange exclusive. Inspired by Joy Scherger’s artistry and Peter Carl Fabergé’s jewelled eggs, this exquisite piece showcases a hand-crafted wren in vibrant plumage. The Egg features Precious Heirloom Porcelain® adorned with over 80 sparkling sapphire gems, 22-carat gold-plated accents, and a heart-warming wren family portrait by Scherger. Turn the key to hear the cherished melody “The Wind Beneath My Wings.” A true treasure for collectors and nature lovers alike! 22-carat gold-plated accents and genuine sparkling crystal

Plays “The Wind Beneath My Wings”

Measures approx. 16cm H; 6.25 inches H Shop Now