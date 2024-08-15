Is this the best mattress deal in Australia right now? We think so!

If you’ve ever slept on a lumpy, hard or just down right uncomfortable mattress, you’ll know the havoc it can wreak on your sleep, and your body!

The sleep experts at Emma Sleep include neuroscientists and psychologist, so they know a thing or two about how to make a mattress that supports you as you sleep, and helps you wake feeling refreshed and rested.

In fact they’re the most awarded mattress range in Australia, and make best-selling pillows, too.

At that’s life!, we love a good night’s sleep – and we love a sale!

That’s why we think this up to 50% off clearance mattress sale could be the best mattress deal in Australia.

So if you’re looking to spruce up your sleep and make your bed cosy and comfortable this winter, we think this could be the deal for you.

Photo: Emma 01 Save 50% Emma Zero Gravity Mattress From $1,104.50 Single to $1,634.50 King

Their best deal, and biggest saving, is on the Emma Zero Gravity mattress which is on offer at half price. It’s also Emma Sleep’s most advanced mattress. It’s spring and AirGrind material combo mean you can toss and turn without being disturbed. Looking to stay cool at night? It also allows air to circulate through the mattress which keeps the temperature comfortable. Plus its six layers help you feel cradled by the mattress – perfect for side sleepers and sore hips! The Good Design Award Winner can be grabbed for $1,014.50 in single size and $1,169.50 for king single. Double and queen are also 50% off, at $1,139.50 to $1,449.50. Meanwhile a King is a steal at $1,634.50. Shop Now

Photo: Emma 02 Save 40% Emma Comfort Mattress From $533.40 Single to $839.40 King The Emma Comfort Mattress is an affordable but high quality option, proved by the fact its their highest rated mattress with 6,000 five-star reviews. So we know it’s great value! Made from high-quality foam, it adapts the the shape of your body to provide a supportive and comfortable night sleep. And at 40% off, it’s a bargain! They’re on offer for $533.40 in single size and $593.40 for king single. Double and queen are also 40% off, at $695.40 to $749450. Meanwhile a King is just $839.40. Shop Now

Photo: Emma 03 Save 40% Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress From $695.40 Single to $1121.40 King The Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress is all about temperate control, which is perfect for hot summer nights. It’s open-cell foam technology is designed to dissipate excess heat and moisture, which can also help you stay in a deep sleep for longer. The winner of a Good Design Award for 2022, this is also on sale at 40% off. A single size is just $695.40, and a king single is $761.40. A double costs $965.40, a queen $1031.40 and a king is $1,121,40 Shop Now