5 of the hottest trends for your nails this spring.

The best spring nail designs, and how to DIY them.
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola; thehotblend

Spring’s here (finally!) and that means it’s time to shake up the old winter beauty routine with some fresh nails.

Here’s what’s decorating the tips and tootsies of the style set this season. 

1. Lemon drop.

I think we can all agree, Hailey Bieber consistently has a great manicure.

(Like, remember when she pioneered glazed-doughnut manis and we were all instantly obsessed… and remain so?)

Well, according to her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, a lemon drop mani is exactly the beauty tip we need for spring.

Spring nail trends: lemon drop
Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola

The zesty shade is perfect for the warmer weather, and will carry right through to summer.

O.P.I
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish
in This Chic is Bananas
$25.95



Rimmel
60 Second Nail Polish in
Daisy Chain Dreams
$4.47



Rubi
Press On Nails in
Lemon Frenchy
$12.99



Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish
in Sunbrella
$9.47



2. Vanilla glazed.

Speaking of glazed doughnut manicures… adding a splash of vanilla has moved this trend forward into spring ’25.

Rather than the stark white of its predecessor, the glazed vanilla glazed mani begins with a creamy, off-white base coat, topped with a sheer, pearlescent chrome powder.

Spring nail trends: vanilla glazed
Photo: Instagram/thehotblend

The result is a deliciously buttery, iridescent sheen. To get the look at home, either pick a pearlescent polish in a creamy shade, or paint a regular base coat and top it with a shimmer top coat – or go all the way in with a chrome powder.

Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish in
Only Have Ice For You
$9.47



Essie
Nail Polish in
Pure Pearlfection
$15.99



Barry M
Pearl Effect Nail Paint
in Babyccino
$9.95



Ezmio
Glazed Nail Powder
in Whitney White
$9.47



3. Classic red.

You can literally never go wrong with a bold red mani. I mean, never.

Whether you want a pop of cherry, or a vampy burgundy, this manicure will never go out of style.

Spring nail trends: red
Photo: Instagram/thehotblend

There’s no “wrong red”, but for spring, lean hard into warm poppy shades.

OXX Cosmetics
Gel Effect Nail Polish in Scarlett
$25.95



O.P.I
Nail Polish in Big Apple Red
$20.95



Essie
Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue
$7.99



Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in Red Carpet
$12



4. Cool chrome manicure.

Chrome manicures have been on trend since they hit the scene, but these days, they’re easier than ever to DIY.

Originally brought to life using a chrome powder over a gel mani, the options for an at-home chrome mani are now seemingly endless.

Spring nails trends: chrome
Photo: Instagram/thehotblend
From thick, lustrous polishes to easy-as press-ons, everyone can try the chrome trend this spring.

Emily de Molly chrome nail polish

Emily de Molly
Rose Gold Chrome
Nail Polish
$12


Sportsgirl Stick On Chrome Nails

Sportsgirl
Stick On Nails in Almond
Chrome Pink
$13.95


Sally Hansen chrome nail polish

Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish Chrome in
Steel The Show
$6.47


Rubi Press On Nails in Chrome

Rubi
Press On Nails in
Metallic Chrome
$14.99



5. Pretty pastels.

Would it be a spring nail trends roundup without some pastel shades in the mix?

Now is the perfect time to start introducing softer shades back into your mani-drobe.

Spring nail trends: pastels
Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola

From blueberry milk to ballet pink, minty green and more, pastel manis are an easy seasonal win.

Barry M Gelly Nails

Barry M
Gelly Nail Paint in
Grape Soda
$9.95


Spotsgirl stick-on nails

Sportsgirl
Stick On Gel Nails
in Daisy Chain
$12.95


Revlon Colorstay Gel Nail polish

Revlon
ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in To The Chapel
$6.83


OPI press on nails

O.P.I
xPRESS/ON in
Gelato on My Mind
$24.95



Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

