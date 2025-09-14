5 of the hottest trends for your nails this spring.

Spring’s here (finally!) and that means it’s time to shake up the old winter beauty routine with some fresh nails.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s decorating the tips and tootsies of the style set this season.

1. Lemon drop.

I think we can all agree, Hailey Bieber consistently has a great manicure.

(Like, remember when she pioneered glazed-doughnut manis and we were all instantly obsessed… and remain so?)

Well, according to her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, a lemon drop mani is exactly the beauty tip we need for spring.

Advertisement

Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola

The zesty shade is perfect for the warmer weather, and will carry right through to summer.

2. Vanilla glazed.

Speaking of glazed doughnut manicures… adding a splash of vanilla has moved this trend forward into spring ’25.

Advertisement

Rather than the stark white of its predecessor, the glazed vanilla glazed mani begins with a creamy, off-white base coat, topped with a sheer, pearlescent chrome powder.

Photo: Instagram/thehotblend

The result is a deliciously buttery, iridescent sheen. To get the look at home, either pick a pearlescent polish in a creamy shade, or paint a regular base coat and top it with a shimmer top coat – or go all the way in with a chrome powder.

Advertisement

3. Classic red.

You can literally never go wrong with a bold red mani. I mean, never.

Whether you want a pop of cherry, or a vampy burgundy, this manicure will never go out of style.

Photo: Instagram/thehotblend

There’s no “wrong red”, but for spring, lean hard into warm poppy shades.

Advertisement

4. Cool chrome manicure.

Chrome manicures have been on trend since they hit the scene, but these days, they’re easier than ever to DIY.

Originally brought to life using a chrome powder over a gel mani, the options for an at-home chrome mani are now seemingly endless.

Photo: Instagram/thehotblend

Advertisement

From thick, lustrous polishes to easy-as press-ons, everyone can try the chrome trend this spring.

5. Pretty pastels.

Would it be a spring nail trends roundup without some pastel shades in the mix?

Now is the perfect time to start introducing softer shades back into your mani-drobe.

Advertisement

Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola

From blueberry milk to ballet pink, minty green and more, pastel manis are an easy seasonal win.

Advertisement