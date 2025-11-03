Your Weekly Stars: Nov 6 – Nov 12

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Your posse can’t get enough of you. Before they get tetchy, demonstrate your interest in spending time with them. You won’t have a problem taking the reins when passionate physical activities or monetary magic applies on Tuesday.
Lucky numbers 40, 44, 45
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Put a lid on that negative mind chatter. Rather than compare yourself to others, remember how your personal best is zooming up. Raising the bar on love candidates or your relationship’s interaction progresses perfectly.
Lucky numbers 31, 35, 42
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
As someone or something lights up your life, it propels you to make smarter choices, pay attention to vital issues, or discover new things about yourself. Finances funnel into your account via a lucrative scheme or built-up back pay.
Lucky numbers 26, 28, 43
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Silent signals won’t work. Once you make a genuine gesture indicating you’re interested in someone, Cancer, there’s no more second-guessing to deal with. On the flip side, simple shoe shopping replaces a big splurge.
Lucky numbers 20, 25, 29
Leo
July 24 – August 23
What you see in that mirror mimics what is occurring in your romantic relationships, family connections, and general contacts. And your reflection is looking brighter every day! Don’t gloss over a potential money-spinner.
Lucky numbers 2, 7, 9
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
The meticulous way you keep a home project, work matter, or relationship regroup on track makes it easier for those involved to play their role. That family vacay, appearance upgrade, or training course is locked in.
Lucky numbers 4, 11, 13
Libra
September 24 – October 23
From Wednesday, Libra, while you embark on a grand money-mulching mission, your game plan looks set to roll before the year ends. Need a nudge to take self-care to a new level? You won’t take much convincing.
Lucky numbers 17, 19, 22
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your insight is off the charts when taking a relationship to the next level, joining a parents-without-partners group, or investing in a property upgrade. Once you fact-check a financial offer, Friday flashes ‘action’.
Lucky numbers 1, 23, 41
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Could it be true love – or maybe a mirage? Whether it’s a fresh crush, old flame, or sustaining partnership, Sagittarius, the answer magically manifests during Saturday’s sassy outing. A body issue melts into oblivion.
Lucky numbers 14, 16, 39
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Power up the treadmill, slip on those sneakers, and cross comfort foods off the shopping list, Capricorn, as you launch into a healthy body blitz that actually works. Holding someone accountable for their behaviour yet?
Lucky numbers 21, 33, 38
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Looking quirkily super-stylish, Aquarius! Whatever you are doing is working on a level that organically spills over into your work world, love-life, and family arena. Table talk includes adopting, relocating or staycationing.
Lucky numbers 3, 22, 27
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
The way love shows up might be a little different, Pisces, but you’ll certainly know all about it when it happens! Have you been feeling taken for granted or unfulfilled lately? This stops as soon as you put your foot down.
Lucky numbers 5, 8, 34
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings
