Your Weekly Stars: Nov 13 – Nov 19

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Now that you have determined your relationship endgame why not let your patient person or prospective partner in on this sensational strategy? Travel itineraries, baby plans or a collaborative project take happiness to another level.

Lucky numbers 3, 8, 12

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Finally getting recognition for something you committed to, sacrificed for, and were challenged by is exactly what is required to write your next life chapter, Taurus. Sunday’s romantic interlude is sealed with a precious stone.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 19

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Since the finer details aren’t your forte, Gemini, focusing on the big picture brings everything or everyone together nicely before the big day. Clearly, those old wounds are totally healed from a past involvement or career calamity.

Lucky numbers 30, 35, 41

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Is somebody else getting the kudos for your achievement, advice or assistance? Bring on Monday, Cancer, when the truth is revealed and you can reap the rewards. That body issue might be a contender for a sensuous massage.

Lucky numbers 6, 11, 24

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Has your daily grind become a juggling act? Rather than feel overloaded, fix it with some delegation, the elimination of unnecessary obligations, and a regular block of me-time. A romantic getaway? You never thought they’d ask.

Lucky numbers 18, 22, 27

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

There’s no reason why a little networking, schmoozing or following-up can’t achieve your latest ambition, so why the self-doubt? Friday is favoured for a self-esteem boost. Updating your socials allows love to make an entrance.

Lucky numbers 2, 16, 23

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Choose now or lose later, Libra. You’re doing yourself a disservice by wavering on something that has the potential to shift your world in spectacular ways. Sharing your soul tightens your connection with a loved one.

Lucky numbers 40, 43, 44

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Are you ready to be changed by a conversation, commitment or introduction? Tuck sulky-Scorpio away and embrace the magic happening around you. A money glitch moves along, leaving a stream of shopping in its wake.

Lucky numbers 14, 26, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Parched for extreme exploration, a travel escape, or powerful knowledge? It’s easily done, Sagittarius – just shut down your mind chatter, stretch it out and take action. A mutual spark might mean making a move.

Lucky numbers 13, 25, 45

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Look at you! Charging ahead certainly beats your recent bout of sabotaging success, Capricorn – and you won’t believe the gifts heading your way as a result. Your personal life goes hand-in-hand with a new passion.

Lucky numbers 34, 37, 38

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Are you willing to put that boho image on hold, Aquarius? Sparkling connections, superb situations and more conventional opportunities show up for a nice change. Cheeky banter and soft whispers fuel a fulfilling liaison.

Lucky numbers 20, 28, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Once you look outside your social circle, work parameters or family structure, Pisces, you begin to notice exceptional people to meet and more satisfying things to do. Tuesday features a financial flip that frees you up.

Lucky numbers 4, 31, 33

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

