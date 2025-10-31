  •  
Everything our lifestyle team is adding to cart during the Black Friday sales this year.

You're so very welcome!
If you live for a good bargain (and honestly, who doesn’t?), then mark your calendar – Black Friday sales are almost here, and they’re set to be big.

Every November, Aussie retailers slash prices across fashion, beauty, tech, travel and more, with deals so good they’ll make your bank account sweat.

And then, just when you think you’re done adding to cart, Cyber Monday rolls in with even more online-only discounts to keep the savings streak going.

From half-price skincare and trending sneakers to seriously discounted hotel stays, Black Friday 2025 is your cue to shop smart and save hard.

But the best news? Stacks of these sales start way before the ~official~ November 28 kickoff – so it definitely pays to get across the deals early!

Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know – including when it starts, the best deals to watch, and how to score early-bird discounts before everyone else gets clicking.

And yes, we’ll keep adding more deals as we get the intel, so you don’t miss a single bargain.

Happy shopping!

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping events of the year, bringing massive discounts across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and more.

Originally an American tradition, the sales have well and truly gone global – and Aussie shoppers now count down the days for those epic price drops.

Black Friday kicks things off with huge storewide deals both online and in-store, while Cyber Monday follows with even more online-only offers. Together, they mark the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season and the perfect time to score serious bargains before December hits.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

In 2025, Black Friday falls on November 28, followed by Cyber Monday on December 1. But don’t wait until the day – plenty of Aussie retailers launch their sales early or keep the discounts running through the whole weekend.

Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts, upgrading your wardrobe, or finally splurging on that gadget you’ve been eyeing, this is the moment to do it.

Pro tip: Make a wishlist and sign up for store newsletters so you’re first to know when the best deals drop.

Best Black Friday Fashion deals 2025.

Bonds

40% off storewide (excludes merch shop), from November 24 to December 1.

Country Road

25% off everything (full price and clearance)

Available to Country Road members from November 19, and available to the public from November 21.

Francesca Jewellery

15% off sitewide + a FREE gift when you spend $200, from 12pm, November 24 to 11:59pm, November 30.

Code automatically applied at checkout. Free gift available until stock lasts.

Sheila

25% off all full-priced pieces, from November 26 to December 2.

Swanky Socks

Up to 40% off from November 24 to 28.

Teva

Up to 50% off selected styles from November 25 to December 2.

The North Face

30% off selected styles online and in concept stores, from November 25 to December 1.

Tigerlily

Up to 30% off selected styles. Available while stocks last. Discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

VIP offer from November 21 to 30.

Black Friday fashion deals we’re adding to cart:

Country Road bag
$149

shop now

Bonds tank
$29.95

SHOP NOW

Francesca earrings
$129

shop now

Tigerlily one piece
$20.95

SHOP NOW

Best Black Friday beauty deals 2025.

Àerre

BLACK FRIDAY: Up to 40% off + free shipping, from November 24 to November 30. Sign up for SMS to get exclusive access.

CYBER MONDAY: Up to 30% off + free shipping, From December 1. Sign up for SMS to get exclusive access.

Barry M Beauty

All products 50% off at Priceline from November 25 to December 1.

Billie

Up to 50% off the entire Billie range at Woolworths from November 26 to December 2.

Boost Lab

Up to 40% off sitewide, plus a free gua sha on orders over $90 (while stock lasts), from November 6 to November 30.

Automatically applied at checkout.

Bouf

Up to 30% off + free ‘Hold My Hair’ Claw Clip on orders over $90 (while stock lasts), automatically applied at checkout. From November 10 to December 2.

Ella Baché

30% off Top 30 products from November 24 to December 1.

Epzen

30% off sitewide + an extra 10% off bundles, from November 10 to 1 December.

INIKA Organic

30% off site-wide from November 24 to December 1

(Exclusions apply – see INIKA website for details)

Naked Sundays

Up to 40% off, automatically applied at checkout, from November 7 to 30.

Prime Skin

30% off site-wide (no code needed) from 10am, November 20 to 11:59pm, December 2.

Plus FREE Bali Body gift with purchase (customers choose from three options). All orders also go into the draw to win a year’s supply of Prime Skin.

Pure Fiji

20% off site-wide (excluding gift packs) from November 28 to December 1.

Q+A

All face & body products 50% off at Priceline (November 25 to December 1), and Big W (November 20 to December 3).

The Breakout Hack

40% off sitewide, plus free cosmetic bag valued over $80, from November 6 to December 1.

Black Friday beauty deals we’re adding to cart:

Aerre Ruby Tuesday EDP
$45

shop now

Naked Sundays BeautyScreen & Brush
$59

SHOP NOW

Q+A Vitamin C Shimmer Body Oil
$28

shop now

Prime Skin Glass Mist 2-in-1
$42

SHOP NOW
Best Black Friday tech deals 2025.

CASETiFY

BLACK FRIDAY: Buy 1 get 15% off; buy 2 get 25% off; buy 3 get 30% off, Buy 4+ get 35% off. Older devices extra 5%. Ultra Bounce/Bounce/Ultra Impact 20% off. From 10am, November 20 to 9:59am, December 1.

Use promo code: BLSALE25

CYBER MONDAY: Buy 1 get 15% off, Buy 2 get 25%, Buy 3 get 30% , Buy 4+ get 35% off. Older devices extra 5%. From 10am, December 1 to 6pm December 3.

Use promo code: CMSALE25

Ultrahuman

25% off all Ultrahuman Ring AIR models (all six finishes), from November 19 to December 1, 2025.

Available at: The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi and Costco.

Yoto

20% off storewide, plus special deals on bundles.

Best Black Friday travel deals 2025.

American Tourister

Up to 50% off, plus clearance, from November 21 to December 3.

OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels

Up to 45% off best-available rates at OUTRIGGER beachfront resorts and hotels across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives.

Book between November 10 and December 9, 2025 at outrigger.com/cyber with code CYBER25.

Samsonite

Up to 40% off + shop clearance deals. T&Cs apply.

SimCorner

30% off storewide with the code BFSC30, from November 15 to December 2.

