I’ve found the dress everyone will be wearing this summer, and it’s only $25.

One of my favourite things about summer is the return of dresses.

They just make getting ready for absolutely anything so much easier, you know? Throw it on, chuck on some sandals and you’re out the door in no time.

And with this unseasonably hot weather we’ve been having, I’ve been able to slip into my summer staple sooner than ever.

Maxis, midis, minis – you name it, I’ve already bought five.

But there’s one dress style that’s having a big moment right now, and just between us? I’m not mad about it.

Enter: the shift mini dress.

I know, I know! This style isn’t new. In fact, I want to peg the ’60s as the moment this style first swung into fashion (hi, Twiggy!).

But the easy-to-wear cut is everywhere right now, and is set to stand strong all summer long.

My current pick? This $25 line-blend version from Kmart (which I loved so much I got it in two colours):

Photo: Supplied.

The great thing about this Kmart dress is, while it’s definitely a mini, it’s not micro (so there’s no concern over any bits being exposed, phew!).

Plus, it has pockets. POCKETS.

Need I say more?

Obviously, I am giving the Kmart linen-blend mini a 10 out of 10. But just in case you want something with a different vibe, here are some more shift mini dresses that’ll see you right through summer.

The best mini dresses to buy in Australia.

Photo: Kmart 01 Linen blend shift $25 from Kmart Presenting, The Dress. It’s comfy, it’s cute, it comes in four different colours – and $25 is a heck of a price! Shop Now

Photo: H&M 02 Red shift $34.99 from H&M A splash of red for Christmasy vibes? It just makes sense! Shop Now

Photo: Cotton On 03 Polka dot shift dress $49.99 from Cotton On You can’t go past spots this season! Shop Now

Photo: Big W 04 Terracotta shift dress $22 from Big W This easy, wear-anywhere style also comes in sage green. Shop Now

Photo: Best & Less 05 Brown spotted shift $20 from Best & Less Chocolate brown is having a big moment right now. Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 06 Blue shift dress $99 from Petal & Pup I have this dress and can confirm: I get compliments every time I wear it. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 07 Denim shift dress $30 from Big W Denim lovers, here’s a version of the mini shift just for you! Shop Now

