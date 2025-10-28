  •  
I’ve found the dress everyone will be wearing this summer, and it’s only $25.

The perfect summer dress doesn't exis–
One of my favourite things about summer is the return of dresses.

They just make getting ready for absolutely anything so much easier, you know? Throw it on, chuck on some sandals and you’re out the door in no time.

And with this unseasonably hot weather we’ve been having, I’ve been able to slip into my summer staple sooner than ever.

Maxis, midis, minis – you name it, I’ve already bought five.

But there’s one dress style that’s having a big moment right now, and just between us? I’m not mad about it.

Enter: the shift mini dress.

I know, I know! This style isn’t new. In fact, I want to peg the ’60s as the moment this style first swung into fashion (hi, Twiggy!).

But the easy-to-wear cut is everywhere right now, and is set to stand strong all summer long.

My current pick? This $25 line-blend version from Kmart (which I loved so much I got it in two colours):

Photo: Supplied.

The great thing about this Kmart dress is, while it’s definitely a mini, it’s not micro (so there’s no concern over any bits being exposed, phew!).

Plus, it has pockets. POCKETS.

Need I say more?

Obviously, I am giving the Kmart linen-blend mini a 10 out of 10. But just in case you want something with a different vibe, here are some more shift mini dresses that’ll see you right through summer.

The best mini dresses to buy in Australia.

Kmart Linen blend shift
Photo: Kmart

01

Linen blend shift

$25 from Kmart

Presenting, The Dress. It’s comfy, it’s cute, it comes in four different colours – and $25 is a heck of a price!

Shop Now
Red shift
Photo: H&M

02

Red shift

$34.99 from H&M

A splash of red for Christmasy vibes? It just makes sense!

Shop Now
White polka dot dress
Photo: Cotton On

03

Polka dot shift dress

$49.99 from Cotton On

You can’t go past spots this season!

Shop Now
Terracotta mini swing dress
Photo: Big W

04

Terracotta shift dress

$22 from Big W

This easy, wear-anywhere style also comes in sage green.

Shop Now
Chocolate brown polka dot minidress
Photo: Best & Less

05

Brown spotted shift

$20 from Best & Less

Chocolate brown is having a big moment right now.

Shop Now
Scallop edge mini
Photo: Petal & Pup

06

Blue shift dress

$99 from Petal & Pup

I have this dress and can confirm: I get compliments every time I wear it.

Shop Now
Denim pintuck shift dress
Photo: Big W

07

Denim shift dress

$30 from Big W

Denim lovers, here’s a version of the mini shift just for you!

Shop Now
