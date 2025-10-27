Your Weekly Stars: Oct 30 – Nov 5

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Feel that hot blanket of love! As life becomes rampant with romance, flourishes with family, and is saturated with self-love, the prospect of having the future you envision looks promising. Are you searching for a lost item?

Lucky numbers 7, 13, 26

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Be dazzled by the dollar increase hitting your account, sharing your inbox, or via a personal sale. The moment you surrender to your feelings concerning an admirer, your partner or your bestie, Taurus, you won’t look back.

Lucky numbers 1, 15, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Making your heart pump faster is a new love connection, renewed relationship, or test results you told yourself would be bad (boo!). You’re back on the wellness train, Gemini, inspiring loved ones to follow your route.

Lucky numbers 20, 23, 35

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

By streamlining those jobs, focusing on the practical, and making life simpler for yourself, Cancer, you immediately open doors you figured were locked. Improved finances mean paddling towards that cruise, car or catering career.

Lucky numbers 8, 11, 32

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Isn’t it time to banish those energy-drainers from your life by introducing healthier activities, connections and living conditions? Tuesday sees a move in this direction, Leo. Trusted monetary advice flags a vacay, course or makeover.

Lucky numbers 4, 14, 24

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

When boosting business, if lines blur between being welcoming and flirty, erect strong boundaries before its crunch time (unless it’s a two-way attraction!). Saturday’s open-door policy may still require soft interrogation.

Lucky numbers 2, 17, 19

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Just when you thought your social butterfly wings had been clipped, along comes a sought-after invitation, group activity or dinner date forcing you to search clothing sales. A relative deserves respect regardless of team choice.

Lucky numbers 42, 44, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Not known as a sugar-coater, Scorpio, hold back when negotiating with the estate agent, haggling with the sales assistant, or chatting with a prospective partner. Feedback from a creative endeavour or for a care facility is five-star.

Lucky numbers 12, 33, 38

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Your love language can be strictly physical, but somehow a certain individual manages to nicely fire up your emotional inner self. Grasping new money-building techniques, software applications, or DIY jobs is your latest challenge.

Lucky numbers 21, 27, 31

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Pacing yourself has never been your go-to, Capricorn, but as from Monday, slipped in between work matters are pamper sessions, family fun, and coffee dates. As for that financially tight spot you were in – it’s loosening up.

Lucky numbers 23, 25, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Go hard or go home! It needs to happen, Aquarius, when gaining recognition for a project, starting a home business, or recapturing the spark with your partner or ex-partner. Creating space for a child’s creativity is a winner.

Lucky numbers 18, 34, 37

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Are you feeling vindictive? When that inner shark shows its pointy teeth, Pisces, it’s game on to reclaim your position, retrieve money owing, or indicate ‘hands off your person’. Share that idea in a podcast, video post or blog.

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 36

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

