Your Weekly Stars: December 11 – December 17

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Wondering why someone’s resistant to your ideas, comments or attitude? Once their baggage is unpacked, Aries, expect an apology, backflip, or red-faced response. Your partner or bestie is in your corner re Chrissy venues.

Lucky numbers 7, 41, 43

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If you sense a serious phone call, double dinner-date or frenemy catch-up requires more input than you’re prepared to give, Taurus, politely excuse yourself. On the flip side, give a spa day or gift shop all your attention. Lucky numbers 1, 10, 12

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Opposites attract but they also repel, Gemini, so check out if this connection contains a good dose of green flags and just a smidgen of reds. Contain your curiosity about Sunday’s incident as the outcome equals a merry Chrissy.

Lucky numbers 18, 33, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Telling the whole story with zero omissions is a tad tricky due to certain people’s past reactions, Cancer, but this time a total reveal could receive praise. Monies received rather than paid means dollars for the Xmas jar.

Lucky numbers 17, 32, 40

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your hunger for a little luxe comes out to play, Leo, and you won’t have to cut back on Christmas essentials to treat yourself this time. Think safety vest, helmet or barriers when doing something a little risky but great fun.

Lucky numbers 6, 8, 11

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Does waking up to a wonderful workout session, beautiful breakfast date, or the soothing roll of the ocean sound appealing, Virgo? Lock this in for your Christmas getaway. A financial fiasco comes to an abrupt end.

Lucky numbers 2, 13, 27

Libra

September 24 – October 23

You’re drawn to people who complement your creative side, social finesse and love of harmony, Libra, but the types entering your world from Tuesday exhibit more challenging attributes. It’s not too late to organise Chrissy lunch.

Lucky numbers 15, 28, 30

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Be mindful of how you say something to a family member, friend or co-worker, Scorpio. One slip of the tongue might disqualify you from achieving your goal. That monetary promise makes its way to your account by Christmas.

Lucky numbers 16, 22, 34

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Your workday transforms into something that lands so well that dealing with those repetitive domestic dramas rolls right off you. Trying on clothes instore at this time of year is more of a hassle than buying online – but they fit!

Lucky numbers 19, 23, 34

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

What’s really going with your family or social group? If it’s linked to the change in your calendar, shift in attitude, or upgraded appearance, Capricorn, they need to get used to it. Could what’s now platonic morph into a Chrissy romance?

Lucky numbers 25, 26, 32

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Someone hits your sweet spot, Aquarius, and it’s not long before you launch a lucrative business, slide into a full-blown romance, or make plans for a Christmas meet-up. A relative or friend shows health headway.

Lucky numbers 9, 20, 38

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It’s difficult to see where this relationship might eventually go, Pisces, but it deserves five stars for mind and heart connection. Have you asked the kids, a long-time friend, or a distant relative what they’re doing over Christmas?

Lucky numbers 41, 42, 45

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

