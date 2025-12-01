Your Weekly Stars: Dec 4 – Dec 10

Aries

March 21 – April 20

So you don’t give away too much too soon, Aries, pull back on total transparency and be more mysterious with a raw relationship, new business opportunity, or regarding a home reinvention. If the mood strikes, why not join the team?

Lucky numbers 1, 18, 20

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Easy now, Taurus. Despite being more than ready to start a foundation-building project for yourself and loved ones, you need to clear up those loose ends beforehand. Dig deeper into your family history, a pre-nup, or your garden.

Lucky numbers 5, 40, 44

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Instead of making sure others’ backyards are in working order, consider checking for glitches in your neck of the woods. It’s what is needed to refill your financial pockets. Someone may have pegged you as their perfect match.

Lucky numbers 7, 10, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your home is your sanctuary, Cancer, so make sure you give a newbie, ex-partner or group leader the third-degree before putting out the welcome mat. Starting a revised workout program or eating plan is effortless.

Lucky numbers 11, 13, 28

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Saving energy for those extra activities is fine, Leo, but if you’re trying to impress the kids, make headway with a home project, or spend quality time with your lover, maybe space them out. A low-key reunion is Monday’s highlight.

Lucky numbers 41, 42, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

With your mind on high alert for complementary concepts, aligning ideas, or similar schemes, it’s no surprise your nervous system is out of whack! Friday’s flagged for movement here. Lock in a ‘next step’ chat with family.

Lucky numbers 17, 33, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

You eventually need to confidently confront certain relatives, co-workers, or your partner with those concerns, Libra. And once you do that, it’ll feel like a weight is lifted. A budget-friendly DIY option ticks all your boxes.

Lucky numbers 26, 29, 31

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Those visions that seemed so inaccessible suddenly look more doable, Scorpio, mainly due to the planning, genuine contacts, and energy you’ve given to their manifestation. That stunning outfit equals stacks of attention.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 12

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Leaving behind dating apps and replacing them with physical encounters works, Sagittarius, particularly when visiting recommended venues. Attached? Getting out more never felt so good. Money magic makes itself felt just in time.

Lucky numbers 14, 32, 38

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Go all in or hold back? That is the mounting question, Capricorn, and underneath it all you know exactly what to do to reach your destination. Those extra responsibilities could result in additional zeros to your bank balance.

Lucky numbers 6, 16, 25

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Once you get out of your head and actually deal with things, Aquarius, loved ones stop pulling out their hair, your partner breathes a sigh of relief, and your dream manifests. A financial arrangement works like a charm.

Lucky numbers 21, 23, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Consider casting your net wider when looking for love, searching for premises, or expanding your social circle, Pisces, as this will pump up your happiness meter. Is an activity out of your comfort zone? You need to get involved.

Lucky numbers 15, 19, 35

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

