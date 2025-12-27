Your Weekly Stars: December 29 – January 4

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The sweet ambience enveloping your New Year commencement reflects the person you’ve morphed into, Aries, making it inevitable you totally smash anything you touch. You may be at high risk of falling in lust.

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 11

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Totally impress your New Year audience with your grounded approach, no-nonsense chat, or environmental caretaking, Taurus, as it’ll invite authentic networking connections and more cash-flow into your world. Pulling out all stops for your partner or a newbie?

Lucky numbers 30, 24, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Look at you on top of everything as 2026 launches, Gemini, making redecorating, relocating or reintroducing the new- you a walk in the park. You win Friday’s prize, competition or game hands down.

Lucky numbers 17, 33, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Rather than be 2025-intrusive, Cancer, make a concerted effort to nicely intervene when concerned about a family member or close friend’s situationship, dollar-decision, or travel itinerary. Pleased with yourself for keeping that money invested? Bet you are!

Lucky numbers 2, 4, 8

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Stuff that unraveled in 2025 beautifully reforms as 2026 launches, Leo, indicating you’re making the best financial choices, connecting with the right people, and putting your pride aside. Here comes your dream home or visualised vehicle.

Lucky numbers 10, 21, 27

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Whatever your lover’s love language happens to be, Virgo, refuse to criticise, show your appreciation, and try to be gracious. A jaw-dropping housing development, pregnancy announcement or transport offer charges up 2026’s launch.

Lucky numbers 1, 19, 23

Libra

September 24 – October 23

When memories of last year’s blunders enter your mind, Libra, immediately replace them with 2026’s exciting plans, cashed-up expectations or new love interests (yes, plural!). That body issue improves once a family reunion is wrapped up.

Lucky numbers 36, 41, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Bin 2025’s frustrations, Scorpio, and dive into the dollar-delivering projects, prestige-building activities, or family-favouring opportunities at your disposal. Put that playful playlist on repeat during Saturday’s home date or long-distance video call.

Lucky numbers 12, 35, 37

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

You produce your best work when people get off your back, nobody interferes, or there’s zero deadline, Sagittarius, but with your New Year resolutions so pumped, best to bite your tongue. Monetary matters have a happy ending.

Lucky numbers 6, 16, 22

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Putting a twinkle in your sharp 2026 eye, Capricorn, are a series of life elements that fill your family-focused heart, capture your bored brain, or bring you sheer physical relief. Romance, reinvention or renovations, anyone?

Lucky numbers 14, 34, 40

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If little has shifted in a loved ones’ attitude as you kick off your new personal chapter, Aquarius, continue solo until they get their act together. A mysterious monetary gift or gain warrants a smiley face.

Lucky numbers 7, 42, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You already have the answer to a well-worn financial or residential question, Pisces, so just let things unfold organically as your New Year takes shape. A chilled Sunday includes all the tasty trimmings and then some.

Lucky numbers 8, 13, 39

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

