51 Your Weekly Stars: December 18 – December 28

Aries

March 21 – April 20

As soon as you know what the course entry level, dinner dress code or post-surgery downtime involves, Aries, you’re all set to announce your plans. Christmas connections are packed with caring and cuddles.

Lucky numbers 26, 32, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

The truth is, Taurus, you won’t achieve your desired result by insisting your way is the only way in relation to a Christmas holiday, residential move or home business. Wednesday works wonders with a younger family member. Lucky numbers 3, 14, 28

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Once you choose to stay true to yourself, Gemini, all that negative mind-chatter will be replaced by thoughts of Christmas stuffing, pressies and lights. Use your inbuilt common-sense with a relationship decision. Lucky numbers 1, 9, 12

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Gone are the days when being tricked by caustic chats, dodgy profiles or insincere people were all the rage, Cancer, as real relating becomes commonplace in your world. Any chance of making amends with a relative before Christmas?

Lucky numbers 24, 33, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

A newfound financial strategy, made-over budget or IT advisor makes your dailies a whole lot easier. Your innate leadership qualities convince family and friends to try something new as Christmas draws closer.

Lucky numbers 20, 41, 44

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

It’s time to renegotiate the terms of your job, significant relationship or living arrangements so it caters for your inner transformation. Consult with your checklist as to what preparations are required to give you and yours the best Christmas ever!

Lucky numbers 15, 18, 21

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Too much to do and not enough time to achieve it? There’s plenty of days until Christmas, Libra, and with the assistance of loved ones, you’ll get there with bells on. A housing development grabs your attention.

Lucky numbers 7, 15, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Already stressing about Christmas plans? A friend or relative’s suggestion calms your farm, Scorpio, making the prospect of cooking, hosting and gifting music to your mind. What a switch – your wish is your lover’s command!

Lucky numbers 2, 13, 30

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Relying on an essential piece of information, revised instructions, or good news from a family member? It’s locked in for Tuesday, Sagittarius, but with a nice little twist. A device-free Christmas party sound do-able?

Lucky numbers 11, 24, 25

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

That financial mish-mash, residential raucousness, or end-of-year transport confusion comes to an end, Capricorn, giving you leeway to rethink your Christmas guest or gift list. A dinner date serves up sensuality.

Lucky numbers 31, 34, 39

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Pull out your cool charm when introducing yourself, flirting online, or showing you’re the person for the job, Aquarius, and it’s game on for riveting romance or extra cash flow. Use your inbuilt innovation when regifting.

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 23

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If you steer away from relishing the rainbow of character-building, money-making projects being tipped in your waters, Pisces, somebody else could dip their toe in quick- smart. A catchy jingle gives you gift ideas.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 27

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

