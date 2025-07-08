Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

ICYMI (you definitely didn’t), Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, and everyone who loves shopping is losing their mind. (Me, I’m talking about me.)

Advertisement

The deals are huge – we’re talking up to 50 percent off on some major brands in beauty, fashion, homewares, tech, travel… It’s a lot. And I understand if you’re feeling overwhelmed, because same, but there’s truly no need.

Why? Because as someone who literally writes about shopping for a living, I’ve curated my own cart – and I’m sharing it with you.

From a Dyson vacuum with a $430 discount (what?!) to the internet’s favourite viral activewear brand, here’s everything this lifestyle content creator is adding to cart this Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of Amazon Prime Day as Christmas in July – and Santa’s handing out phenom deals and free shipping. It’s a week-long shopping frenzy packed with exclusive discounts for Prime members, covering everything from beauty buys to big-ticket tech.

Advertisement

You DO have to be a Prime member to access the discounts, but it’s easy-as to join, and there’s a 30-day free trial if you’re just here for the bargains. (Though an Amazon Prime Australia membership also unlocks Prime Video, where you can stream everything from Nine Perfect Strangers to The Last Showgirl while you wait for your parcels to arrive. If you decide to stick around, it’s $9.99 a month or $79 a year, and you can cancel anytime.)

When is Prime Day?

Don’t be fooled by the name – Amazon Prime Day runs for more than 24 hours. In fact, while previous years have seen the event go for two days, this time around we get a whole week, from July 8 to July 14, 2025. Yep, you’ve got an entire seven days to cash in on some ridiculous deals.

Okay, enough yapping – let’s go shopping!

Photo: Amazon 01 UGG Woolcomfort Classic Mini Boots $169 $43.70 at Amazon It’s winter, your tootsies deserve to be snuggly, and honestly? You won’t find a much cheaper price than this. And before you ask, yes, they are genuine Premium Australian sheepskin – even at that price. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Amazon 02 Revlon One-Step Volumiser Original 1.0 Blowout Brush $58.65 $55.20 at Amazon I have to admit, I was sceptical of heated styling brushes at first. And then I tried one, and never looked back. I love how easy it makes drying and styling my hair, not to mention the volume, people – the volume! Now, I admit, the discount on this Revlon offering isn’t huge, but $55 is still a great price to pay for good hair made easy. Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 03 CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe High Waist Flare Pants $97.99 $52 at Amazon There’s a reason every internet fashion girlie is talking about this brand. Their lush leggings and pants have a buttery soft feel to rival ~you know who~ (ahem, Lululemon), and with almost 50 percent off, it’d be rude not to! This matcha green shade is having a big moment, and the flared cut will happily take you to a yoga class or a cosy cafe (no judgement here!). Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 04 La Roche-Posay Lipikar Ap+M Body Balm Cream $44.95 $27.12 at Amazon Dry winter skin? We don’t know her. La Roche-Posay is one of those staple brands you know you can rely on for good, consistent products that do what they say they’ll do. Slather on everywhere to give your skin a good drink. Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 05 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $799 $329 at Amazon Ah, the Dyson. AKA the unicorn of vacuums. If you’ve ever been tempted to buy a Dyson (um, who hasn’t?), now is definitely the time to follow all your wildest cleaning dreams with a barely believable 59 percent off. But you should believe it, because it’s true. *Wipes away tears of joy* Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Amazon 06 Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator Makeup $27.95 $10.44 at Amazon Dewy, glowy skin in a bottle, for 10 bucks? Count. Me. In. Dab a little of this illuminator on the high points of your face (cheekbones, bridge of the nose, under the brows), or mix a couple of drops with your regular foundation for that lit-from-within goodness. Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 07 Skechers Women’s Uno – Shimmer Away Slip-On Sneaker $139.95 $59.99 at Amazon White sneakers never go out of style, and that’s just a fact. They are also the ultimate casual outfit chameleon: with jeans? Yep. How about a dress? Absolutely! Wide-leg pants? Uh-huh, you got it! The gold detailing on these Skechers gives them a little lift that is just *chef’s kiss*. Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 08 American Tourister Curio 2 Suitcase $359 $179 at Amazon Let’s be real: good quality luggage ain’t cheap, and it’s not every day you can get a leading brand like American Tourister half price – which is exactly what this bad boy is. Excellent suitcases at a banger price. If you’re planning a holiday for the second half of the year, jump on this deal asap. Shop Now

Photo: Amazon 09 BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Bundle (4pcs) $37.50 $28.50 at Amazon Hello, self-care moment. With four masks in the pack, we can girl maths that out to $7 per “me time” session, and if that isn’t a bargain, I don’t know what is. These K-beauty sheet masks contain highly concentrated collagen, to help firm and lift the skin. Wear for a couple of hours, or overnight for a real skin treat. Shop Now

Advertisement