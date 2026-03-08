Your weekly stars: March 9 – March 15

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Find yourself in the public eye, Aries? This fires up your need for super-creativity, big romance, and financial growth. Be unapologetically you on Monday when disputing a residential matter or catching up with one-time frenemies.

Lucky numbers: 10, 24, 40

Taurus

April 21-May 21

Do you want someone to see you, hear you or put a ring on it, Taurus? Set boundaries that ensure you’re looking after you. Make it a colourfest with a personal makeover, profile upgrade, or home improvement project.

Lucky numbers: 19, 32, 39

Gemini

May 22-June 21

Someone you’ve been keeping at a distance or something you’ve left on the back burner needs speedy attention, Gemini, as the fallout could be the catalyst to completing your ultimate goal. Peace and quiet becomes a body tonic.

Lucky numbers: 42, 44, 45

Cancer

June 22- July 23

Don’t dismiss the coffee catch-up, team meeting, or family reunion, Cancer, as it’ll prompt a big decision that will delight your posse. A potent message serves as a memory jolter to make that sale or purchase of a property.

Lucky numbers: 17, 31, 34

Leo

July 24- August 23

Think you’re heading in the right direction concerning your love-life, changed career, or family expansion plan? Well, Wednesday provides clues that you’re bang on point. Make adjustments to a financial or legal matter, and it’s job done.

Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 23

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If you cave to peer pressure, Virgo, you might as well give the whole game away! This is an ambition you’ve had since forever, so dig your heels in. Have you been thinking a relationship is way past it’s use-by date? Think again.

Lucky numbers: 30, 38, 41

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Wouldn’t you rather know if someone’s all-in, totally out, or in two minds, Libra – rather than succumb to incessant mind-chatter? Tuesday’s tagged for the big reveal. There’s no need to break the budget when revamping your home.

Lucky numbers: 5, 9, 11

Scorpio

October 24-November 22

You’ve said enough, done enough, or tolerated enough to move on from a stale friendship, rusty residential set-up, or claustrophobic relationship. This will make space for a fulfilling new chapter. Follow those fitness facts.

Lucky numbers: 13, 22, 28

Sagittarius

November 23-December 21

It’s time to get tactile with your love target, living quarters, or home business, Sagittarius, and it can’t wait a moment longer if marriage or financial security is your endgame.

A night in or day out creates a relevant conversation.

Lucky numbers: 26, 27, 35

Capricorn

December 22-January 20

If you’re having issues with co-workers, family members or neighbours, Capricorn, try pointing the finger back at yourself. A suspected daunting first date, second marriage, or final speech is surprisingly spectacular.

Lucky numbers: 1, 14, 16

Aquarius

January 21-February 19

Love alert! If you’ve been wondering when your time will come for a fulfilling significant relationship, Aquarius, it’s on its way after Sunday. A spending spree is courtesy of a monetary win or lavish relative.

Lucky numbers: 6, 41, 43

Pisces

February 20-March 20

Search your fins off to find the perfect vacay package, best dating site, or ideal kids’ playground, Pisces, then you can leave the pressure, nagging and expectations behind. Edit your to-do list to include a pamper session.

Lucky numbers: 21, 25, 36

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

