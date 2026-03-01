Your weekly stars: March 2 – March 8

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’re finally back to being hands-on at home, in a job, or with your special person, Aries, and largely thanks to your emerging persistence and your pristine personal regimes. A wish-list is fulfilled for a younger family member.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 1,7,9

Taurus

April 21-May 21

Remaining fixed to a scary suburb, unstimulating job, or shonky dating site? Delete that determination, Taurus, and take up the safe, exhilarating and reliable options that show up. Check pregnancy results or lump-sum transfer.

Lucky numbers: 17,33,40

Gemini

May 22-June 21

A big life move thrives by changing your financial strategy, sticking to your initial game-plan, and involving loved ones as much as possible. A co-worker, client or neighbour crossing a line? Form better boundaries, Gemini.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 13,15,39

Cancer

June 22- July 23

Have you got the muscle organised? Tick. Circulated the date? Tick. All you need to complete this big vision is to stop squandering cash, Cancer – and start stacking some savings. Someone gives you full-on flutters.

Lucky numbers: 2,22,29

Leo

July 24- August 23

Who would have thought? Unexpected aspects of a mental or physical challenge are the missing link to embracing a stronger you on all levels, Leo. A long-distance connection or close-circuit attraction blossoms.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 6,10,12

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

A lucrative project could finish up sooner, your significant other might be willing to take the next step, or a child may change their tune if you press pause on micro-managing, Virgo. That super-holiday is locked in.

Lucky numbers: 21, 31, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Taking time-out from an awkward situation, demanding job, or pushy personal trainer is fine with those involved, Libra, and could only be a huge benefit to your mental health. A stunning makeover is your instant spirit lifter.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 19,23,42

Scorpio

October 24-November 22

Keeping your composure is an inborn talent, which majorly assists with a long-winded email, over-the-top apology, or unsatisfactory exchange. A sensual interlude followed by a coffee catch-up is your perfect chill-out.

Lucky numbers: 14,25,27

Sagittarius

November 23-December 21

Are you struggling with a domestic, legal or partnership issue? The dynamics do a complete 180 once you actively pick up what others are putting down. A positively-charged monetary minefield equals a road trip or overseas travel.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 4,8,16

Capricorn

December 22-January 20

Feeling obliged to switch technical techniques, diary dates, or bedrooms, but going there kicking and screaming? Mindset switch needed asap, as this means more money or longer loving. A family addition has something to say.

Lucky numbers: 28,43,45

Aquarius

January 21-February 19

Courtesy of your innate uniqueness, Aquarius, Wednesday puts you in charge of a challenging creative project, unexpected work announcement, or first date (finally!). An old flame or recent frenemy holds a tasty olive branch.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 20,24,26

Pisces

February 20-March 20

With one fish-eye on your anticipated future and the other blindly focused on unchangeable past events, Pisces, clearly centring both peepers on the former is your go-to. Blitzing Friday’s formalities or flirt-fest comes naturally.

Lucky numbers: 3,18,41

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

Advertisement

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Advertisement