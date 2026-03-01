Your weekly stars: March 2 – March 8

Aries
March 21 – April 20
You’re finally back to being hands-on at home, in a job, or with your special person, Aries, and largely thanks to your emerging persistence and your pristine personal regimes. A wish-list is fulfilled for a younger family member.
Lucky numbers: 1,7,9
Taurus
April 21-May 21
Remaining fixed to a scary suburb, unstimulating job, or shonky dating site? Delete that determination, Taurus, and take up the safe, exhilarating and reliable options that show up. Check pregnancy results or lump-sum transfer.
Lucky numbers: 17,33,40
Gemini
May 22-June 21
A big life move thrives by changing your financial strategy, sticking to your initial game-plan, and involving loved ones as much as possible. A co-worker, client or neighbour crossing a line? Form better boundaries, Gemini.
Lucky numbers: 13,15,39
Cancer
June 22- July 23
Have you got the muscle organised? Tick. Circulated the date? Tick. All you need to complete this big vision is to stop squandering cash, Cancer – and start stacking some savings. Someone gives you full-on flutters.
Lucky numbers: 2,22,29
Leo
July 24- August 23
Who would have thought? Unexpected aspects of a mental or physical challenge are the missing link to embracing a stronger you on all levels, Leo. A long-distance connection or close-circuit attraction blossoms.
Lucky numbers: 6,10,12
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
A lucrative project could finish up sooner, your significant other might be willing to take the next step, or a child may change their tune if you press pause on micro-managing, Virgo. That super-holiday is locked in.
Lucky numbers: 21, 31, 44
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Taking time-out from an awkward situation, demanding job, or pushy personal trainer is fine with those involved, Libra, and could only be a huge benefit to your mental health. A stunning makeover is your instant spirit lifter.
Lucky numbers: 19,23,42
Scorpio
October 24-November 22
Keeping your composure is an inborn talent, which majorly assists with a long-winded email, over-the-top apology, or unsatisfactory exchange. A sensual interlude followed by a coffee catch-up is your perfect chill-out.
Lucky numbers: 14,25,27
Sagittarius
November 23-December 21
Are you struggling with a domestic, legal or partnership issue? The dynamics do a complete 180 once you actively pick up what others are putting down. A positively-charged monetary minefield equals a road trip or overseas travel.
Lucky numbers: 4,8,16
Capricorn
December 22-January 20
Feeling obliged to switch technical techniques, diary dates, or bedrooms, but going there kicking and screaming? Mindset switch needed asap, as this means more money or longer loving. A family addition has something to say.
Lucky numbers: 28,43,45
Aquarius
January 21-February 19
Courtesy of your innate uniqueness, Aquarius, Wednesday puts you in charge of a challenging creative project, unexpected work announcement, or first date (finally!). An old flame or recent frenemy holds a tasty olive branch.
Lucky numbers: 20,24,26
Pisces
February 20-March 20
With one fish-eye on your anticipated future and the other blindly focused on unchangeable past events, Pisces, clearly centring both peepers on the former is your go-to. Blitzing Friday’s formalities or flirt-fest comes naturally.
Lucky numbers: 3,18,41
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.