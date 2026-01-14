Your Weekly Stars: January 12 – January 18

Aries
March 21 – April 20
After serious research, downtime, and some soothing strokes, Aries, you’re set to launch a home business, creative networking scheme, or gender-reveal party. Ignore a relatives facial expression or emoticon overload.
Lucky numbers 4, 11, 32
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Block your sensitive ears to other people’s negativity because you’re in the ideal position to kick-off a moneymaking project, take time off, or recapture the romance. Property enhancement or personal trainer, anyone?
Lucky numbers 16, 26, 28
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Courteously convey to keyboard weasels, challenging co-workers, or unstable neighbours that things need to change, and be surprised by their compliance. That venue is buzzing with eligibles – if single, show up.
Lucky numbers 40, 43, 45
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Whatever is simmering in the background needs to come to the boil before you miss the job opening, lose your share, or that second date is cancelled. A family function, school shift or online sale is super-successful.
Lucky numbers 13, 15, 33
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Contemplate pinning a sought-after job, desired suburb, or potentially loved-up getaway on your vision board, Leo, and watch your desires manifest! A long-distance connection, interstate offer, or global business gets a big tick.
Lucky numbers 14, 24, 27
READ MORE: I’m allergic to Australia
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Avoid pointlessly blocking, deleting or ghosting someone with a different opinion, Virgo – because you may seriously want to venture back there going forward. Saturday sees you coming out a winner and recharging your self-esteem.
Lucky numbers 3, 17, 21
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Could that be a space on you calendar for some longed-for downtime, serious socialising, or well-needed coupletime? Libra, don’t hesitate to look after you. Tread warily with an AI interaction or robotic relationship.
Lucky numbers 29, 31, 44
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
What a difference a Scorpion intense conference call makes! Your canny comments, helpful instructions or keen understanding lead to more money coming in, less friction with family, or flirty vibes with a newbie.
Lucky numbers 11, 19, 41
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Stay in your own financial or love lane, Sagittarius, or you’re bound to have unpleasant interactions from those in authority, competitive participants, or a jealous lover. Monday indicates that body issue is on the way out.
Lucky numbers 2, 6, 7
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Do your homework by all means, Capricorn, but avoid declining something that could lubricate your bank account, provide a holiday package, or activate more family time. Initiate the next step of a steaming relationship.
Lucky numbers 1, 27, 39
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Compromise clearly calling. If your game-plan is to have around-the-clock fluid communication, contented householders, or a fulfilling relationship, Aquarius, promise to be more flexible – that website or blog is flying.
Lucky numbers 18, 28, 40
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Closing down when an over-expressive loved-one vents or if a demanding job gets on top of you, Pisces, may not be your best option. Establish boundaries instead. Welcome back a luscious love connection or faithful friend.
Lucky numbers 9, 35, 37
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings
READ MORE: Aussie grandma Marea is an undercover spy at 76!
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.