Your Weekly Stars: February 2 – February 8

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Rearranging your complicated calendar, packed diary, or priority contacts creates more privacy, extra me-time, or additional quality moments with your lover. One word from you, Aries, and that home loan or car deposit is finalised.
Lucky numbers 6, 11, 20
Taurus
April 21-May 21
Considering putting brakes on a seriously speedy romantic relationship, budding business connection, or increasingly clingy friendship, Taurus? Tuesday confirms this one way or the other. Good karma is rising on the financial front.
Lucky numbers 2, 16, 31
Gemini
May 22-June 21
Keep your excitement close to your chest when taking the largest leap for ages, because green-eyed spectators could be Debbie-downers. Get some exercise.
Lucky numbers 15, 32, 36
Cancer
June 22- July 23
With the amount of activity you’re committed to, Cancer, it’s understandable loved ones are crying out for attention – but this time you need to do you. Once the book, blog or will is read you experience a relevant revelation.
Lucky numbers 13, 17, 23
Leo
July 24- August 23
It’s said nothing ventured, nothing gained, Leo, but this project, relationship or promise will manifest better if labelled ‘temporarily on hold’. Setting up a go-fund-me-page, social network, or support group is your next step.
Lucky numbers 7, 10, 12
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Why risk tripping yourself up due to ridiculous rushing, crazy distraction, or getting caught up in excessive detail, Virgo? Reach your goal perfectly by focusing on the applicable elements. Zhoozhing up a bedroom spells joy.
Lucky numbers 1, 14, 33
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Rather than simply ponder a monetary break, residential move, or family expansion plan, Libra, sign up, start packing, or reinvent the spare room. When someone brings worn-out memories to the table, change the subject.
Lucky numbers 22, 26, 28
Scorpio
October 24-November 22
If compromise is no longer a dirty word, Scorpio, it’s a small price to pay going forward with a relationship, taking on extra jobs, or making amends with friends. Distribute those yummy recipes to loved ones.
Lucky numbers 3, 18, 34
Sagittarius
November 23-December 21
With a collection of projects on the backburner, list of must-have purchases on the fridge, or array of profiles on your mind, Sagittarius, flag Monday as ‘get on with it’ day. Don’t miss market or open day.
Lucky numbers 5, 17, 37
Capricorn
December 22-January 20
Once you get your priorities in order, Capricorn, financial opportunities show up, work schedules do a one-eighty, or your love-life reveals a brighter face. A tween or teen opens your eyes to your environment.
Lucky numbers 19, 40, 42
Aquarius
January 21-February 19
There’s a big window of opportunity opening up monetarily, family-wise, or relationship-related, Aquarius, but are you brained-up enough to leave that blessed baggage behind? Bring on Tuesday for the end result. A loved one moves closer.
Lucky numbers 27, 44, 45
Pisces
February 20-March 20
Shaking off the remnants of toxic connections frees you up for new situations, fresh relationships, and exciting activities that totally reflect the healthy individual you’ve morphed into. Your wide fish-eyes catch a banging bargain.
Lucky numbers 30, 39, 43
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.