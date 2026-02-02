Your Weekly Stars: February 2 – February 8

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Rearranging your complicated calendar, packed diary, or priority contacts creates more privacy, extra me-time, or additional quality moments with your lover. One word from you, Aries, and that home loan or car deposit is finalised.

Lucky numbers 6, 11, 20

Taurus

April 21-May 21

Considering putting brakes on a seriously speedy romantic relationship, budding business connection, or increasingly clingy friendship, Taurus? Tuesday confirms this one way or the other. Good karma is rising on the financial front.

Lucky numbers 2, 16, 31

Gemini

May 22-June 21

Keep your excitement close to your chest when taking the largest leap for ages, because green-eyed spectators could be Debbie-downers. Get some exercise.

Lucky numbers 15, 32, 36

Cancer

June 22- July 23

With the amount of activity you’re committed to, Cancer, it’s understandable loved ones are crying out for attention – but this time you need to do you. Once the book, blog or will is read you experience a relevant revelation.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 23

Leo

July 24- August 23

It’s said nothing ventured, nothing gained, Leo, but this project, relationship or promise will manifest better if labelled ‘temporarily on hold’. Setting up a go-fund-me-page, social network, or support group is your next step.

Lucky numbers 7, 10, 12

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Why risk tripping yourself up due to ridiculous rushing, crazy distraction, or getting caught up in excessive detail, Virgo? Reach your goal perfectly by focusing on the applicable elements. Zhoozhing up a bedroom spells joy.

Lucky numbers 1, 14, 33

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Rather than simply ponder a monetary break, residential move, or family expansion plan, Libra, sign up, start packing, or reinvent the spare room. When someone brings worn-out memories to the table, change the subject.

Lucky numbers 22, 26, 28

Scorpio

October 24-November 22

If compromise is no longer a dirty word, Scorpio, it’s a small price to pay going forward with a relationship, taking on extra jobs, or making amends with friends. Distribute those yummy recipes to loved ones.

Lucky numbers 3, 18, 34

Sagittarius

November 23-December 21

With a collection of projects on the backburner, list of must-have purchases on the fridge, or array of profiles on your mind, Sagittarius, flag Monday as ‘get on with it’ day. Don’t miss market or open day.

Lucky numbers 5, 17, 37

Capricorn

December 22-January 20

Once you get your priorities in order, Capricorn, financial opportunities show up, work schedules do a one-eighty, or your love-life reveals a brighter face. A tween or teen opens your eyes to your environment.

Lucky numbers 19, 40, 42

Aquarius

January 21-February 19

There’s a big window of opportunity opening up monetarily, family-wise, or relationship-related, Aquarius, but are you brained-up enough to leave that blessed baggage behind? Bring on Tuesday for the end result. A loved one moves closer.

Lucky numbers 27, 44, 45

Pisces

February 20-March 20

Shaking off the remnants of toxic connections frees you up for new situations, fresh relationships, and exciting activities that totally reflect the healthy individual you’ve morphed into. Your wide fish-eyes catch a banging bargain.

Lucky numbers 30, 39, 43



Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

