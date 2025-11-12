As a fashion editor, I’m adding these summer clothes under $35 to cart.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Oh, but how I love to shop – and the rolling around of a new season is the perfect excuse to bag some new wardrobe essentials.

Right now, I’m on the hunt for summer clothes that look chic but don’t cost the world.

Of course, it’s my job to not only dig out the best summer clothes to shop as we head towards the sweatier end of the year, but also share my research with you – so we can all enjoy these fab finds together!

And I don’t mean to brag, but I’ve found found some seriously chic pieces for your summer wardrobe, at some verrrrrry juicy prices.

Whether you want a classic cotton shirt that I promise will take you from season to season, travel-ready dresses to wear to the beach or the bar, or even a comfy co-ord set in the season’s hottest colour, it’s all right here.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Calvaya/Shein 01 Calvaya striped shirt $14.95 from Shein A striped cotton shirt is a no brainer for summer. It goes with literally everything, and adds a bit of polish, day or night. Shop Now

Photo: Floreya/Shein 02 Floreya off-shoulder top $10.95 from Shein ‘Jeans and a nice top’ is a classic, and this off-shoulder cut is simultaneously trending and chic – and chocolate brown is always a winner. Shop Now

Photo: Breezya/Shein 03 Breezaya dress $17.95 from Shein Boho is back in a big way, and this sweet dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go number for beach days or brunch. Add to your summer clothes wishlist, stat! Shop Now

Photo: Calvaya/Shein 04 Calvaya cap-sleeve tee $9.95 from Shein You can never go wrong with a white tee, but I love that this one has capped sleeves for an extra point of interest. Wear with denim, shorts, or layer under a slip dress for a ’90s feel. Shop Now

Photo: Travachic/Shein 05 Travachic maxidress $17.95 from Shein This is the ultimate holiday dress, imho. With sandals? It’s a winner for strolling the markets or a lazy brunch. Then pop on some heels and gold hoops, and you’ve got your dinner-and-dancing look sorted. Shop Now

Photo: Poéselle/Shein 06 Poéselle maxi skirt $20.95 from Shein Butter yellow is the other hot hue of the season, and this pretty linen-blend piece is set to be a staple in my summer rotation for both work and weekend. Shop Now

Photo: Emery Rose/Shein 07 Emery Rose shirt & shorts co-ord set $27.95 from Shein A 100 percent cotton matching set for under 30 bucks? Say less. Shop Now

Photo: Siren Gaze/Shein 08 Siren Gaze mini dress $21.95 from Shein If soft, buttery yellow washes you out, give something a little brighter a go, like this cute cotton swing dress. Limoncello summer is officially here! Shop Now

Photo: Caption 09 Emery Rose denim shirt dress $32.95 from Shein I can’t imagine a world where denim dresses aren’t a top fashion pick, and frankly, I don’t want to. This relaxed shirt dress is a cut that suits everyone, and will never go out of style. Shop Now

Photo: Caption 10 Shein striped pants $15.95 from Shein If your summer wardrobe needs a pop of candy colour, these fun party pants have got to be it. Shop Now

Photo: Caption 11 Emery Rose cotton dress $20.95 from Shein A classic khaki shirt dress is a great piece for hot days, whether work or weekend. Shop Now