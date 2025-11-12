As a fashion editor, I’m adding these summer clothes under $35 to cart.

Oh, but how I love to shop – and the rolling around of a new season is the perfect excuse to bag some new wardrobe essentials.
Right now, I’m on the hunt for summer clothes that look chic but don’t cost the world.
Of course, it’s my job to not only dig out the best summer clothes to shop as we head towards the sweatier end of the year, but also share my research with you – so we can all enjoy these fab finds together!
And I don’t mean to brag, but I’ve found found some seriously chic pieces for your summer wardrobe, at some verrrrrry juicy prices.
Whether you want a classic cotton shirt that I promise will take you from season to season, travel-ready dresses to wear to the beach or the bar, or even a comfy co-ord set in the season’s hottest colour, it’s all right here.
Happy shopping!
01
Calvaya striped shirt
$14.95 from Shein
A striped cotton shirt is a no brainer for summer. It goes with literally everything, and adds a bit of polish, day or night.
02
Floreya off-shoulder top
$10.95 from Shein
‘Jeans and a nice top’ is a classic, and this off-shoulder cut is simultaneously trending and chic – and chocolate brown is always a winner.
03
Breezaya dress
$17.95 from Shein
Boho is back in a big way, and this sweet dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go number for beach days or brunch. Add to your summer clothes wishlist, stat!
04
Calvaya cap-sleeve tee
$9.95 from Shein
You can never go wrong with a white tee, but I love that this one has capped sleeves for an extra point of interest. Wear with denim, shorts, or layer under a slip dress for a ’90s feel.
05
Travachic maxidress
$17.95 from Shein
This is the ultimate holiday dress, imho. With sandals? It’s a winner for strolling the markets or a lazy brunch. Then pop on some heels and gold hoops, and you’ve got your dinner-and-dancing look sorted.
06
Poéselle maxi skirt
$20.95 from Shein
Butter yellow is the other hot hue of the season, and this pretty linen-blend piece is set to be a staple in my summer rotation for both work and weekend.
07
Emery Rose shirt & shorts co-ord set
$27.95 from Shein
A 100 percent cotton matching set for under 30 bucks? Say less.
08
Siren Gaze mini dress
$21.95 from Shein
If soft, buttery yellow washes you out, give something a little brighter a go, like this cute cotton swing dress. Limoncello summer is officially here!
09
Emery Rose denim shirt dress
$32.95 from Shein
I can’t imagine a world where denim dresses aren’t a top fashion pick, and frankly, I don’t want to. This relaxed shirt dress is a cut that suits everyone, and will never go out of style.
10
Shein striped pants
$15.95 from Shein
If your summer wardrobe needs a pop of candy colour, these fun party pants have got to be it.
11
Emery Rose cotton dress
$20.95 from Shein
A classic khaki shirt dress is a great piece for hot days, whether work or weekend.