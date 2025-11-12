  •  
As a fashion editor, I’m adding these summer clothes under $35 to cart.

Your summer wardrobe sorted for a steal.
Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Oh, but how I love to shop – and the rolling around of a new season is the perfect excuse to bag some new wardrobe essentials.

Right now, I’m on the hunt for summer clothes that look chic but don’t cost the world.

Of course, it’s my job to not only dig out the best summer clothes to shop as we head towards the sweatier end of the year, but also share my research with you – so we can all enjoy these fab finds together!

And I don’t mean to brag, but I’ve found found some seriously chic pieces for your summer wardrobe, at some verrrrrry juicy prices.

Whether you want a classic cotton shirt that I promise will take you from season to season, travel-ready dresses to wear to the beach or the bar, or even a comfy co-ord set in the season’s hottest colour, it’s all right here.

Happy shopping!

Striped shirt summer clothes
Photo: Calvaya/Shein

01

Calvaya striped shirt

$14.95 from Shein

A striped cotton shirt is a no brainer for summer. It goes with literally everything, and adds a bit of polish, day or night.

Brown off the shoulder top
Photo: Floreya/Shein

02

Floreya off-shoulder top

$10.95 from Shein

‘Jeans and a nice top’ is a classic, and this off-shoulder cut is simultaneously trending and chic – and chocolate brown is always a winner.

Boho mini dress
Photo: Breezya/Shein

03

Breezaya dress

$17.95 from Shein

Boho is back in a big way, and this sweet dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go number for beach days or brunch. Add to your summer clothes wishlist, stat!

White cap-sleeve tee
Photo: Calvaya/Shein

04

Calvaya cap-sleeve tee

$9.95 from Shein

You can never go wrong with a white tee, but I love that this one has capped sleeves for an extra point of interest. Wear with denim, shorts, or layer under a slip dress for a ’90s feel.

Print maxi dress summer clothes
Photo: Travachic/Shein

05

Travachic maxidress

$17.95 from Shein

This is the ultimate holiday dress, imho. With sandals? It’s a winner for strolling the markets or a lazy brunch. Then pop on some heels and gold hoops, and you’ve got your dinner-and-dancing look sorted.

Yellow maxi skirt
Photo: Poéselle/Shein

06

Poéselle maxi skirt

$20.95 from Shein

Butter yellow is the other hot hue of the season, and this pretty linen-blend piece is set to be a staple in my summer rotation for both work and weekend.

Brown co-ord set summer clothes
Photo: Emery Rose/Shein

07

Emery Rose shirt & shorts co-ord set

$27.95 from Shein

A 100 percent cotton matching set for under 30 bucks? Say less.

Yellow tie-front cotton swing dress
Photo: Siren Gaze/Shein

08

Siren Gaze mini dress

$21.95 from Shein

If soft, buttery yellow washes you out, give something a little brighter a go, like this cute cotton swing dress. Limoncello summer is officially here!

Denim shirt dress summer clothes
Photo: Caption

09

Emery Rose denim shirt dress

$32.95 from Shein

I can’t imagine a world where denim dresses aren’t a top fashion pick, and frankly, I don’t want to. This relaxed shirt dress is a cut that suits everyone, and will never go out of style.

Pink and red striped pants
Photo: Caption

10

Shein striped pants

$15.95 from Shein

If your summer wardrobe needs a pop of candy colour, these fun party pants have got to be it.

Khaki green shirt dress summer clothes
Photo: Caption

11

Emery Rose cotton dress

$20.95 from Shein

A classic khaki shirt dress is a great piece for hot days, whether work or weekend.

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

