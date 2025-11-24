Your Weekly Stars: Nov 27 – Dec 3

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You can find an alternative to sharing your changed feelings with your long-time partner, new beau or ex-lover – one allowing you to pace yourself, be centred and have a strong voice. Does a healthier bank balance sound enticing?

Lucky numbers 2, 44, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Being a seriously body-conscious sign, Taurus, your fitness goals are back on track, your eating habits are more nutritious, and your mindset receives a makeover. Serious fun with a newbie or your beloved gets a big tick.

Lucky numbers 17, 24, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Focused on your ‘Likes’ count, number of followers, or how viral a message becomes? You’ll get more attention by telling your story from your heart. A huge breakthrough for a property buy, home reno or big move is highlighted.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 10

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Circling around a potential relationship, sought-after job, or family addition? Time to put your crochet needle down and make that call, send your application, or search for a larger abode. Everyone’s on the same page with a book.

Lucky numbers 40, 42, 43

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your usually fiery attitude takes a back seat during Saturday’s special meeting, Leo, making space for family members, friends or co-workers to be heard. This comes back to you tenfold. A body issue says a fond farewell.

Lucky numbers 9, 12, 14

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Once you get something off your chest, Virgo, it’s game-on to lure your lover, probable partner, or serious admirer into a cosy set-up. On the flip side, making money via the solitude of your keyboard is also underlined.

Lucky numbers 27, 30, 34

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Are your procedures, whiteboard or calendar conducive to your goals? In order to tackle that lifetime ambition, travel objective, or career aim, Libra, those bibs, bobs and blogs need attention asap. Your love language is understood.

Lucky numbers 13, 25, 28

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Face the conversation and open up on what you both want going forward. As soon as that elephant in the room is addressed, fast-track to Monday, and you’re holding hands again. Winning a game, contest or prize is on the cards.

Lucky numbers 1, 3, 7

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Why not ride out an awkward situation that could end with something financially rewarding, emotionally healing or mentally stimulating? It’s what you’ve been visualising. Give plenty of notice before leaving a job or residence.

Lucky numbers 16, 22, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Getting grounded comes naturally to you, particularly when on the path to rebooting your financial situation, taking part in wedding arrangements, or offering your services to new parents. Prepping meals works a treat.

Lucky numbers 26, 33, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You’re the most independent sign of the zodiac, which means everything when starting a lucrative business, showing up solo to a major event, or choosing to parent on your terms. The big-picture is looking very profitable.

Lucky numbers 2, 15, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

A sudden interest from an old friend, work partner or group member could mean love is in the air or, if you’re coupled-up, a closer alliance is on offer. Clicking ‘send’ on a potentially dollar-advancing email finally occurs.

Lucky numbers 11, 21, 31

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

