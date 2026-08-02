Your weekly stars: August 3 – August 9

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Down with the daily grind, Aries, as taking its place is something that’s guaranteed to boost your body, balance your brain, and blast through those bills. Thursday’s dinner date is a gastronomical game changer.

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Lucky numbers: 5, 9, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Heed that Taurean twitch telling you to slow down regarding a new relationship, group investment, or exercise – you know these things take time. Don’t hesitate to sign up for that birth or dance workshop.

Lucky numbers: 16, 35, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Get set for a sea change, as this could be your journey towards achieving long-term goals, enjoying more personal space, or healing from a disappointing partnership. How you introduce yourself on Sunday matters.

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Lucky numbers: 22, 28, 30

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Start small, Cancer, as moment-by-moment and step-by-step you manage to reach your target, claim your position, or show your attributes. If family feature, broach a touchy monetary subject with a little sugar.

Lucky numbers: 11, 13, 17

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Rather than miss the mark, Leo, if the timing feels off, wait until you’re totally sure before spilling your changed feelings, voicing your strong opinion, or making a sensitive speech. A financial fix equals a shopping spree.

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Lucky numbers: 41, 43, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You don’t require soft soaping to start a huge project that involves calendar-stretching, plenty of elbow grease, and a good dose of dollars at the finish, Virgo – so why waste time? Glam up for Saturday’s social scenario.

Lucky numbers: 26, 27, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Hook up with other humble humans to increase your bank balance, improve your domestic domain, or make your family life more fulfilling, Libra, and see your wish list nicely ticked. That body issue needs a little love.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 20, 33

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Underlying those recent money glitches, relationship raucousness, or health hiccups is the inner you begging for space to call your own, Scorpio – correct? It’s about to be actioned. Out with a grudge and in with evening fun.

Lucky numbers: 18, 21, 23

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Express what you need from your boss, other-half, or parent to feel acknowledged, heard, or seen, Sagittarius, and there’s a clear flip by Tuesday. News of a lump sum, pregnancy, or overseas trip is underlined.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 41, 42

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Facing off with a family favourite, cute colleague, or your bestie leads to a win-win, Capricorn, largely because both parties come from a place of love. A monetary opportunity is hiding right there in plain sight.

Lucky numbers: 6, 16, 25

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If you’re considering flirting with a moneymaking proposition, expanding your family, or concreting a work offer, get comfortable with the idea before you change your mind. Is an irresistible attraction impossible to ignore?

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Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 35

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Wondering why romance, appropriate jobs, or vacant homes aren’t showing up Pisces? It’s linked to a negative attitude, which, when morphed to positive, brings wishes on in multiples. A family matter resolves via text or video.

Lucky numbers: 2, 10, 34

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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