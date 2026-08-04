Oh my gourd! Meet the Aussie bloke who paddled in a giant pumpkin

Lifelong canoe enthusiast Adam Farquharson borrowed his friend Mark’s 407kg prize-winning giant pumpkin, hollowed it out and transformed it into a floating canoe he nicknamed Cinderella

Dressed in a sailor costume, Adam successfully paddled the giant gourd 1.6 kilometres down the Tumut River

The quirky adventure quickly made Adam a local celebrity

Here he shares his story in his own words.

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Gliding through the calm waters in my canoe, I was in my element.

What a day for it, I smiled to myself, as the sun shone brightly above.

I’d been canoeing with my parents, Brett and Lesley, from the age of two.

It was a passion I carried into adulthood, and I loved organising days on the water with my wife, Alana, and our girls, Lara, 11, and Bonnie, eight.

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‘My wife was always on board.’

No matter what crazy adventures I dreamt up for us to have a crack at, Alana was always on board.

L-R Adam, Alana, Lara and Bonnie (Credit: Supplied.)

When we married in 2011, we did away with tradition and tied the knot inside a cave instead.

‘This is a first,’ our guests laughed, but most had come to expect that I loved doing quirky things that made others smile.

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So when I came up with the idea to paddle down the river in a pumpkin, Alana didn’t think it was out of the ordinary.

‘You better start growing it then,’ she chuckled.

I got to work sowing seeds.

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Sadly, they never grew to more than the size of a softball before rotting.

Then in March this year, I saw a post on Facebook from my mate Mark, who was growing a giant gourd.

‘The pumpkin weighed over 400 kilos.’

After more than four months, his pumpkin weighed over 400 kilos.

Naming it Tormund, after a character in Game of Thrones, he entered it in the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

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Tipping the scales at 407 kilos and at roughly 75cm tall, it was the biggest pumpkin grown in Australia this year, earning Mark first prize.

Mark and Tormund (Credit: Supplied.)

When I learned he planned on using the prized pumpkin as stock feed, it gave me an idea.

‘Can I borrow it for a canoe first?’ I asked Mark.

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‘Sure, mate!’ he laughed.

Sharing my plans to row it down the Tumut River in NSW, to Alana, she laughed.

‘Let’s just hope it floats,’ she teased.

Next, I shared my plan on our local Facebook page, inviting people to watch.

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‘1000 people cheered me on.’

The following day, on a sunny April morning, I arrived at the Tumut racecourse – my launch site – amazed to see about 1000 people there to cheer me on.

Mark met me with his pumpkin, which I renamed Cinderella.

Adam with Mark (Credit: Supplied.)

He’d already scooped out the inside, so all I had to do was hop in, dressed in my sailor costume, of course!

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The pulp was quite slimy, but I didn’t let that deter me as I got to work paddling.

It took 20 minutes to reach the Pioneer Bridge, around 1.6km from where I started.

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Covered in pumpkin, I got out to chat to the crowd and was amazed to learn some had come from as far as Sydney, four hours away, to watch my ludicrous feat!

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Afterwards, my family and I celebrated with a barbecue at Alana’s parents’ farm, and we brought the pumpkin for my in-laws’ cattle to feed on.

‘I still get recognised in the street.’

Four months on, I still get recognised in the street.

‘Look, it’s Popeye the Pumpkin Man!’ people joke.

When I joked to Alana that my next endeavour was to use zucchinis as waterskis, she just rolled her eyes and chuckled.

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I’m a big believer in enjoying life while you can.

You might as well go big or gourd home!

This story was published in 2024.

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