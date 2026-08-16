Your weekly stars: August 17 – August 23

Aries
March 21 – April 20
You’re more than ready to wrap up one chapter and start another, Aries, that has the makings of more money, improved relating, or better living arrangements. Is your philosophy on study or training turning a corner?
Lucky numbers: 11, 13, 38
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Intend avoiding a family gathering, work conference, or social event minus a valid reason? Things could get awkward with the hosts and you just might be self-sabotaging. Does a mouthwatering menu and punchy playlist sound good?.
Lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Why not join forces with your bestie, workmates or neighbours to reach an essential goal you’ve shelved for too long, Gemini? They might be more willing than you anticipate. Wear something stretchy or body-hugging on Saturday.
Lucky numbers: 40, 42, 44
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
If you insist on seeing your cup as constantly half empty, Cancer, you aren’t acknowledging the opportunities in your periphery capable of promoting your next venture, online brand, or new skill set. Use those oversized clothes for layering and chilling out.
Lucky numbers: 14, 17, 19
Leo
July 24 – August 23
With your wealth-run whiskers telling you to morph something you’re exceptional at into an income stream, Leo, it’s hardly a good time to lose your confidence. Picture the luxe vacay or car and watch it manifest.
Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 28
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Brace yourself for a set of serious solutions that takes the uphill effort out of a situation ideally tagged for success, Virgo – and with a nice twist included. Construct comments that showcase your empathy.
Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 33
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Thinking it’s time to fly an idea, project or connection worthy of your creative input, Libra, but concerned others might take your thunder? Using your inbuilt diplomacy makes you a winner. Who’s that circling you for a date?
Lucky numbers: 30, 32, 27
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Is what you’re currently involved with misaligning with your vision-board, Scorpio, and wouldn’t ditching these duds increase both your bank balance and your happiness? Enough said. Love makes its way to your inbox or door.
Lucky numbers: 16, 19, 27
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
As you allow an important conversation coast towards your fractured finances, hefty hotel costs, or unconvincing ambition, Sagittarius, expect a resolution to instantly fire up. Stay alert for sexy signals from your love target.
Lucky numbers: 22, 25, 36
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
That promotion, payout or lump sum you’re clearly clenching over is open to negotiation or makes a welcome appearance, Capricorn, making that big buy, home upgrade, or family holiday attainable. Avoid accusing a loved one before hearing the whole story.
Lucky numbers: 12, 15, 21
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
You prefer skipping the small talk in all zones, Aquarius, so when fixing some finances, partnering up, or organising a weekend road trip, keep moving, but be polite. A posse person has cooking, decor or pregnancy tips.
Lucky numbers: 6, 35, 45
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Taking into account that not every attentive individual behind an online chat, dating profile, or employment desk is legit, Pisces, you’re tickled salmon pink when an interaction is just as you imagined. Good news for pet parents.
Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 18
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.