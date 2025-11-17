Your Weekly Stars: Nov 20 – Nov 26

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Why the rush? If this is your life path, true calling or next big step, Aries, pull back on the accelerator pedal and just let things happen organically. Love means adventure to you, and that makes Thursday just your cup of tea.

Lucky numbers 4, 6, 41

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Remember the way a past relationship progressed? It’s your cue to take a detour and avoid making the same mistake with your current person. Tick off items on your to-do list to create space for that money-making project.

Lucky numbers 10, 35, 43

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You won’t disappoint, Gemini, as you dip into your world of special knowledge to assist a colleague, relative or your best friend. A feisty in-law, child or fur-kid seriously makes their presence felt – and you love it!

Lucky numbers 1, 19, 21

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You can’t complain with the handsome new doors opening up, Cancer, catering for your creativity, new skills, or increased self-esteem. Being a proud parent, partner or friend involves moments that outdo even your imagination.

Lucky numbers 33, 36, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Something is revealed just in time to expand your family, pump-up your credit cards or pick up a relationship where you left off. Let those weird memories, strange conversations or creepy attitudes roll right off you.

Lucky numbers 24, 26, 28

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Is someone portraying you as you once presented yourself? Your attitude, opinions and love techniques have shifted with your made-over persona, which you exhibit on Sunday. Rave reviews feature for a series, book or podcast.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 32

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Literally, Libra, your daily routines would sing if you allowed this new phase to manifest at its own pace. Luckily, Friday sees you surrendering to the process. You’re so in charge of how fast a relationship progresses.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 12

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Worst case? You spend all day clearing up someone else’s mess. Best case? They understand how important this project’s success is to you and step up. Dig a little deeper, there’s a precious person under the floundering façade.

Lucky numbers 13, 37, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Courtesy of a big break in your routine, completing that complicated DIY home project, finishing an intense work assignment, or reaching a togetherness target is possible. Someone wants your details for the right reasons.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

A documentary, series or podcast indirectly leads you to a life-changing decision that includes all things that make you tick. Why not edge closer to flirting with that fine newbie, past lover or platonic connection?

Lucky numbers 9, 15, 16

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Go straight to Monday, Aquarius, when a challenging situation includes a profitable outcome or happily-ever-after emotional result. Boss hat on, please, during domestic changes or work demands reeking of good times ahead.

Lucky numbers 31, 34, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It was touch-and-go for a while, but look at you now making travel plans, purchasing that PC, or picking out baby clothes! Understanding what someone contributed to your upbringing makes you feel very lucky indeed.

Lucky numbers 17, 22, 29

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

