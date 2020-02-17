Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble was taken off sale in Australia in 2017 - but the mix of white choc, milk choc and hazelnut praline was much missed by sugar fans.

So much so that a Facebook campaign, Bring Back Cadbury Marble, was launched.

After bombarding the confectionary giant with requests for the bar's return, Cadbury has announced the treat will be on sale in the next few months.

Company spokeswoman Katrina Watson said, 'Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble fans asked, and we’ve listened!

'It’s the chocolate Cadbury fans have been demanding we bring back and we’re so excited to see it return into people’s homes.'

Cadbury announced the news online Facebook/Cadbury

Campaigners were over the moon about the result. 'Vive La Marble!! We did it!' they wrote on the Marble fan page.