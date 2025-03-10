Australian Red Cross launches Cyclone Alfred Appeal

Australian Red Cross has launched the Cyclone Alfred Appeal to provide immediate response and support long-term recovery for communities impacted by Cyclone Alfred in Qld and NSW.



Australian Red Cross CEO Andrew Colvin said the impact of Cyclone Alfred has been devastating for many communities.



‘Right now, Australian Red Cross is on the ground, delivering critical relief and psychological first aid to those impacted by Cyclone Alfred. Our trained volunteers are actively assisting at evacuation centres, offering support to help people cope in the immediate aftermath,’ said Mr Colvin.



‘In the coming weeks, Australian Red Cross will assess recovery needs in collaboration with impacted communities, ensuring that tailored support is provided.’

Floodwaters reach the levee walls holding back the Wilsons River in Lismore on March 9, 2025. (Credit: David Gray/Getty)

The charity said the aim of the Australian Red Cross Cyclone Alfred Appeal is to ensure support reaches those who need it most and to help people impacted by flooding and strong winds to regain a sense of stability.



‘Disasters disrupt lives in complex ways, affecting emotional well-being, relationships, and daily routines. Our recovery programs acknowledge these long-term challenges and work to support communities, ensuring no one is left behind,’ said Mr Colvin.

To donate visit redcross.org.au/donation/cyclone-alfred/