MONEYSAVER: Protect your property from storms and fires

It’s storm and fire season in many areas, which means the potential for property damage.



If you’ve got adequate insurance you may not be too concerned, but making a claim can have unwanted consequences, like losing your no claim bonus, or future premium increases.



There’s also the inconvenience. My son’s car is 22 years old and can only be insured for $2400. We’ve owned it for 16 years, know it’s safe and reliable, and it’s only just hit 100,000km.



It’s worth far more to him on the road than if it’s written off. And the payout wouldn’t be enough to buy him a comparable replacement.



Avoiding having to make a claim by taking steps to protect your property makes good sense, from a financial and a practical point of view.

Be aware



Download the free Bureau of Meteorology app and get access to storm and weather alerts in your area. It will give you updates on dangers like strong winds, hail, lightning, and flash flooding.



If you’re in a bushfire-prone area check with your local firies as to what apps will keep you updated.



For example, in NSW you can download the Hazards Near Me NSW app for fire and other hazard alerts.

Prepare



Keep your gutters and the immediate surrounds free of debris and any combustible material.



Overhanging tree branches are a risk during fires and storms, so keep them trimmed back if possible, and avoid parking your car underneath.



If strong winds are on the way, bring outdoor furniture indoors and secure larger items such as trampolines.



If there’s a flood risk, put electricals, computers, linen, clothing and other household items up as high as possible, and place your important documents and photos in plastic zip-lock bags.



If you can’t park undercover, a quilt thrown over your car can help protect against hail damage.



Speak to the fire department, SES (ACT, New South Wales, NT, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, WA)and local council to discover the risks in your area, and ask what other measures you can take to protect your property.

Stay safe



Nothing causes a bigger financial strain than being unable to work due to injury. Your own safety should always be top priority.



Never enter flood waters, make the decision early to either evacuate or shelter in place during fires or extreme weather, ensure you have plenty of water and essential medications, and know where evacuation centres are.



And always tell someone of your plans.

