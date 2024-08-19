It’s important to know your rights regarding consumer guarantees. This scenario happened to me the other day.

Approaching the counter at a home appliance store, I held up a box containing the hand blender I’d purchased just the week before.

‘Hi, I used this for the first time last night and within minutes the motor overheated and stopped working. I’d like a refund please,’ I explained to the sales assistant.

The lady gestured to a sign that read, No refunds or exchanges. ‘Sorry. It’s the company policy,’ she said.

Having done my homework, I explained that under Consumer Law, I knew that my purchase was covered under the consumer guarantee that it should be of acceptable quality.



I also explained that the sign didn’t remove my right to a refund. ‘I understand you’re just doing what you’ve been told. So I’m happy to speak to your manager about it,’ I smiled.

I’m pleased to tell you that I got a refund.

Acceptable quality is just one of the guarantees covering consumers and the goods and services they buy. Below are a few more. But for comprehensive information, you can visit accc.gov.au or consumerprotection.govt.nz

Consumer guarantees for goods?

When you buy something, the consumer guarantees are that it must be of an acceptable quality, fit for purpose and match the advertised description.



The item needs to match the demonstration model. And the seller agrees to honour express warranties, such as cookware claiming it will remain non-stick for five years.



Spare parts and repairs must also be provided for what most people would consider a reasonable time after purchase.



You also have a right to full ownership and the assurance no money is owed on the item.

What are your rights for services?

When paying for a service, like a trade, you have the right to expect the work will be completed with the care and skill appropriate to the industry.



The service should be fit for purpose, for example if you hire a carpenter to install a new front door, you have a right to expect it will fit the space and close securely.



The service should also be provided within a reasonable timeframe.

Conditions for consumer guarantees

A person or business is covered by consumer guarantees if the purchase made is less than $100,000, and is bought or used for personal, domestic or household purposes.



You’re also covered if you receive the goods or services as a gift.



You’re not covered if the goods or services are for resale or resupply, or if you’re hiring or leasing them.



There are also varying rules for second-hand goods, if something is purchased through private sale and not a business, or on an auction or overseas business.