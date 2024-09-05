MONEYSAVER: Can you spot fake customer reviews online?

The lowdown on customer reviews

Customer reviews can be a great way to check if a product or service is the right one for you. But beware the fake ones.

When an ad for a herbal supplement claiming to tame perimenopause symptoms popped up on my Facebook feed I was excited.

‘I wonder if this would help my hot flushes?’ I said to my husband, Shannon, opening the website.

I went straight to the customer reviews and saw they were all five star ratings. There were more than 400 reviews from customers on the website. Surely not everyone’s night sweats and mood swings had been cured by this product?

‘If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is,’ Shannon said.

He’s right about that.

While this product may be amazing, all glowing reviews is one of the red flags to keep in mind before deciding whether to buy something.

And while it isn’t foolproof, here are a few other signs of a rort review.

Does the review lack detail?

Brief, cookie-cutter product reviews could be an indication they’re not genuine.

Some companies may pay people or offer free or discounted products or services in exchange for positive reviews. These often resulting in non-specific feedback, such as Great product or Would buy again!

Is the review over the top with praise?

Buzz words and phrases like Life changing, Revolutionary and Ground-breaking’ are often thrown together in glowing customer reviews for even the most mundane product.

These kinds of reviews are usually found on the company’s own website with no way to verify them.

A healthy amount of scepticism is always recommended.

Are the customer reviews fact or fiction?

Over 10 years ago I won a holiday to a Queensland resort. I was ecstatic until I read some of the stories of people’s experiences there.

Most were complimentary with just the occasional comment about a noisy air conditioner or over-priced room service.

Then there were a few reviews so terrible – I’m talking bedbugs, backed up toilets and filthy linen – that I considered cancelling.

I mentioned it to a travel agent friend, and she told me it’s not unheard of for rival businesses or ex-employees to post bad customer reviews to discourage people.

I’m happy to say the resort was fantastic with not a bedbug in sight!

What to look for in good online customer reviews

Reviews that come with photos are a good sign that they’re genuine, as are those related to companies that require purchase verification.

Also look for anecdotes that individualise a review, a willingness to answer questions contained in a review, and companies willing to comment on and troubleshoot any negative feedback.

If you can access the reviewer’s profile, look to see if they are prolific reviewers, which may indicate they’re not so genuine.

Good luck and happy online shopping!