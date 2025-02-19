Adelaide Florist who opened store aged 16 set to go global

An Adelaide florist who opened her first store at the tender age of 16 is set to go global with her business.

Vanessa Miglis’s love for floristry began as a 13-year-old apprentice and soon the enterprising teen had founded her own shop.

‘My business journey has been amazing,’ Vanessa said. ‘I’ve had so much opportunity.

‘At the age of 16 I opened up my own flower shop, and then I found a passion for weddings.’

And that early passion has blossomed into a lifelong journey, with Vanessa going on to launch Adelaide Floristry School after identifying a shortage in budding florists.

Adelaide Floristry School (Credit: MYOB)

‘I found there weren’t enough people that were trained in our industry,’ she said. ‘[The industry] needed people to work in the stores that have opened up, who have the employability and skills.’

Her first course had three participants, but she now runs 14-strong classes and has trained more than 1,100 next generation florists.

Juggling running her small business alongside growing the next generation of florists, Vanessa found that pen and paper as a planning method wasn’t cutting it – she needed tools to automate essential functions like invoicing, quoting, and payments.

She also wanted a way to automatically calculate and lodge GST.



And when she found one, it boosted her sales by 50%.



‘I needed a system that was really easy to use so that I could eliminate paperwork,’ she said. ‘I’m a florist by trade, so needed a system that is just easy to use and not complicated.’

MYOB can make running a small business much easier

Vanessa said signing to small business management system MYOB had been a game-changer and huge time-saver, and the decision was powering her move to take her enterprise international.

‘MYOB saves me 5 to 8 hours a week, allowing me to spend more time with my students and my children.

‘I can send out a quote the same day a client enquires, and once they accept, I can quickly convert it into an invoice.



‘MYOB will support my business goals over the next five years by giving me more time to develop our online platforms,’ Vanessa said.



‘Teaching a skill set that someone can use anywhere across the world, and just having a look at the confidence that walks out the door after a ten-week short program…that’s the rewarding part I get out of what I do.’

