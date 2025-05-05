Monthly horoscope: May 2025

Advertisement

Aries March 21 – April 20

Why not hone-in on what your inner self is desperately telling you to do next, Aries? Early-month brings you ample time for tying up those loose work ends, reconnecting with that past involvement, or having another look at the relocation options. As you slide into the late-month period, you can expect that all the hard work you’ve been putting in to help your financial resilience, physical fitness or mental wellbeing will pay off in dividends.

Taurus April 21 – May 21

Unplugging from a certain stagnant situation, rocky relationship or dire domestic domain mid-month clearly shows you’re ready to invite better things into your life as late-month shows up. Touching the earth in some form is your go-to meditation, Taurus, and this could indirectly manifest a financial fix that enables your updated vision board to come to life. Concentrating on some overdue decluttering uncovers items you could put to good use.

Gemini May 22 – June 21

As your personal power booms early in the month, Gemini, you embrace the chance to promote a money-boosting project, accept an upgraded job, or take control of a housing situation. Thinking short vacation, romantic getaway, or long-distance relationship? Mid-month shows you packing a bag or refreshing the spare room for that special visitor. The revival of a pastime supports you extinguishing a bad habit, bringing mindfulness back or creating a side hustle.

Cancer June 22 – July 23

It’s on you to fully embrace the wonderful opportunities coming to your table early in the month, Cancer. Don’t waste any precious time and talk things over with family and friends – just take a deep dive into whatever feels right for you. A fresh wave of love makes mid-month more fulfilling when your marvellous mob shows up, your significant other has a surprise lined up, or a new family member makes a sudden appearance.

Leo July 24 – August 23

A loud ‘ker-ching!’ is mid-month’s headline, Leo. Through a major shift in your spending mentality, a valuable family find, or the dollar-rise of forgotten shares, those money worries start evaporating. If you take everything but the kitchen sink on a late-month loved-up weekend, to an interstate workshop, or when visiting the in-laws, you won’t leave room for the romantic gifts, hard-copy reading material or gorgeous recycled baby clothes.

Virgo August 24 – September 23

Are you feeling tempted to tweak elements of your life to make space for

a stunning set of work circumstances or that mutual romantic attraction which unexpectedly passes your stringent tests? There’s no time like mid-month to act, Virgo, particularly with the whiff of job satisfaction or irresistible pheromones in the air. Keeping your stress levels in check is courtesy of a healthier diet, new workout routine, or more mindfulness in the mix.

Libra September 24 – October 23

Draw a bold line under ‘early month’, Libra, as you are on a mission to reap that work opening, instigate relationship movement or finalise a family addition. You’re fired up about a financial issue, educational program or rental matter mid-month, which is exactly what’s required to reach the end result your family is counting on. It goes with the territory – if you want to join the party, do you need to dress down or go glam?

Scorpio October 24 – November 22

Given your inner demons have danced away, be ready to travel on the right route in zones of your world that have reeked of past drama. Dive into a stream of financial treats capable of kicking off that home makeover, apartment purchase, or rental upgrade, Scorpio. Thinking of a sea or tree-change? You won’t have any trouble convincing your significant people this time.

Sagittarius November 23 – December 21

The ball is heavily in your court regarding a monetary decision, family expansion, or second date early in the month and there’s zero chance you’ll disappoint. Shades of your past bounce into your social life or working world mid-month, with successful networking, exchanged contact details or swapped recipes making perfect sense. An unexpected message or call packs late-month with loads of love. Choosing names is a fun challenge.

Capricorn December 22-January 20

Once you settle into a new lifestyle, lovely locality or revised routine early in the month, Capricorn, your mood lifts, freedom prevails and the future looks so much brighter. It’s about time your immediate family, love-partner, or regular date spoilt you a little, and mid-month is the perfect time for this to happen in spades. Taking your financial needs by the horns later in the month results in progress sooner rather than later.

Aquarius January 21 – February 19

Conflicted about staying put or following what your melted heart is clearly telling you? The latter is a risk worth taking, Aquarius, with mid-month giving you a gentle nudge to make what could be a life-enhancing decision. Channel your energy into sustaining your social calendar while maximising monetary opportunities as your month transpires. A prior connection is eager to go for a second spin later in the month.

Pisces February 20 – March 20

Once you realise that a successful relationship can move forward in line with your expanding ambitions, Pisces, you’re primed to bring the two together. Laying down fresh financial foundations is highlighted mid-month courtesy of monetary gain via a matured investment, cash injection, or super-sized income increase. It’s boundary setting time if someone keeps showing up unannounced or a newbie gives you uncomfortable vibes.

