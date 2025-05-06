Advertisement

The team at that’s life! have created a stylish, practical and pamper-worthy gift guide for every kind of mum and every kind of budget.

From the cult-fave Bondi Boost blow out brush (hello, viral hair goals!) to luxe aL.ive Body lotions, there’s something below to suit her vibe.

Got a sentimental side? She’ll adore a custom locket from Francesca or a thoughtful photo book that tugs at the heartstrings.

And if you’ve left it a little late (oops!), don’t stress! With plenty of quick shipping options and grab-and-go goodies like the Kmart bottle bag or Glasshouse candle, you can still win the “favourite child” award.

More Gift Ideas for Mum!

Luxury fragrance dupes that actually smell like the real deal

Books! Who doesn’t love books?! Check out this link for the best reads of 2024

Make Mum feel special with these personalised gifts!

Wine! But wine that doesn’t make you feel awful the next day – like Little Ripples no sugar and low carb wine!

