The team at that’s life! have created a stylish, practical and pamper-worthy gift guide for every kind of mum and every kind of budget.
From the cult-fave Bondi Boost blow out brush (hello, viral hair goals!) to luxe aL.ive Body lotions, there’s something below to suit her vibe.
Got a sentimental side? She’ll adore a custom locket from Francesca or a thoughtful photo book that tugs at the heartstrings.
And if you’ve left it a little late (oops!), don’t stress! With plenty of quick shipping options and grab-and-go goodies like the Kmart bottle bag or Glasshouse candle, you can still win the “favourite child” award.
that’s life! team picks for Mother’s Day 2025
Holly:
“When my Mum comes to stay with me, I always find my favourite Nike hoodie missing, especially as the weather gets colder! So she’s getting her very own this Mother’s Day. Bonus points for fast Australian shipping and good sales at The Iconic! “
Brigid:
“This Mother’s Day I’ll be getting her this gorgeous Souffle Yarn Cardigan from Uniqlo. The purple colourway is stunning and will complement her skin so wonderfully.”
Claudia:
“This Mother’s Day, I’m gifting mum this amazing charcuterie kit that has hidden pull out drawers, knives, and serving bowls. Not only is the design pretty and practical, but I just know how much my mum will adore how easy it will be to indulge in her favourite snacks when we rug up for a picnic at one of our local parks this autumn. I come from a French background (my dad’s side) and so naturally my mum has come to adore all things Quintessential French – think: wine, cheese, and cured meats!”
The aL.ive body Wash & Lotion Duo in Raspberry Blossom & Juniper contains a luxurious blend of naturally derived ingredients, fortified with essential oils and native botanical extracts.
The Duo includes a 500ml hand & body wash, 500ml hand & body lotion and a matching tray.
Once Upon Customised Photobooks
From $35
From big milestones to little everyday moments, turn Mum’s favourite memories into a photo book she’ll actually flip through! You can add your photos bit by bit or create it all in one go – either way, the app will take care of the design while you soak up the memories.
For Mother’s Day this year, Mum deserves a professional, salon-quality blowout. Get outstanding results at home with this viral product!
Achieve smooth, voluminous styles in a single step. Combining the heat of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush, this tool simplifies at-home blowouts for sleek, polished results.
Designed for all hair types, its dual bristles glide effortlessly, delivering a professional finish right from home.
Celebrate moments, not things! True magic is capturing a moment, freezing it in time to cherish always. The locket is the keeper of those moments, with you always those feelings will remain.
Available in:
- Solid sterling silver
- 14k Rose gold plated 2 microns on silver
- 14k Gold plated 2 microns on silver
Carry your bottle in style with this Sports Bottle Bag, designed for convenience with plenty of space and practical storage.
- Fits Kmart 960ml cylinder bottle
- Available in multiple colours
- Zipper compartment for storage
- Detachable shoulder strap
The ornate gate swings open under your push, the scent of nectarine and pink peppercorn trees wafts against your skin and tousles your hair. As you continue towards this country estate, you are looking forward to what is waiting for you, interiors gently scented with sandalwood and Tonka, as comforting as cashmere blanket.
Fragrance Notes:
- Top Notes: Bergamot, Pink Peppers, Rose
- Middle Notes: Redcurrant, Nectarine, Patchouli, Amber
- Base Notes: Sandalwood, Vanilla, Cashmeran, Tonka
Made from a luxuriously soft and absorbent fabric for supreme comfort, this easy-care, peel-free Ocean City plush robe in jade comes with a belt and hand pockets.
Experience unparalleled comfort and stability with our Crew Non Slip Grip Socks in Ivory.
Designed with your active lifestyle in mind, these socks provide the perfect blend of grip, support, and style.
Whether you’re practicing Pilates, flowing through yoga, hitting the gym, or simply lounging at home, these grip socks are your ideal companion.
Make Mum feel a million bucks this Mother’s Day with this gorgeous product!
This luxurious hair perfume wraps your strands in an elevated blend of Neroli, Mandarin, and Bergamot, softened by floral notes of Rose and Magnolia, all while shielding your hair and scalp from urban pollution and daily stressors.
What Does It Do? A multitasking mist that perfumes, protects, and polishes. The HeavenScent is your all-in-one mood booster offering a subtle scent, anti-pollution shield, and a high-gloss finish for radiant, refreshed hair.
This suede handbag offers the ideal balance of elegance, function, and durability – a must-have accessory for busy women.
Made from high-quality PU leather with a soft suede finish, it provides a luxurious feel while being wear-resistant and easy to care for.
The strong leather handle adds durability and comfort, making it perfect for daily commutes, shopping, or weekend outings. Perfect for busy Mums!
More Gift Ideas for Mum!
- Luxury fragrance dupes that actually smell like the real deal
- Books! Who doesn’t love books?! Check out this link for the best reads of 2024
- Make Mum feel special with these personalised gifts!
- Wine! But wine that doesn’t make you feel awful the next day – like Little Ripples no sugar and low carb wine!
