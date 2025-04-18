It can be hard to think of new ways to surprise a loved one with a thoughtful gift on a special occasion, but personalised gifts are a great way to show you really care.

While a book (see our books guide!) can be appreciated, a truly custom gift can mean the world.

And while a personalised mug or engraved photo frame could hit the mark, there’s so much more on offer for personalised gift lovers in Australia in 2025!

So we’ve put together a pick of fantastic personalised gifts from The Bradford Exchange to delight mums, dads and other much-loved family and friends.

Whether these tick your box as the ideal personalised gift, or you use these as inspiration for a personal touch to your next present, there’s something for everyone in this 13 Personalised Gifts for Women and Men list.

Personalised Gifts for Mums

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for mums, step-mums and the mother figures in our lives!

Photo: Strength Of Family Personalised Bracelet 02 Strength Of Family Personalised Bracelet $249.95 This solid sterling silver bracelet sparkles with 6 genuine diamonds and features up to 8 engraved names. 18K gold-plated accents. Available in 5 instalments of $49.99. Shop Now Personalised Gifts for Daughters Here’s our favourite custom gifts for daughters!

