13 Personalised Gifts for Women and Men! We love these ideas

These personalised gifts are perfect for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and birthdays!
Profile picture of Sarah Firth
Hands passing a wrapped gift to another pair of hands

It can be hard to think of new ways to surprise a loved one with a thoughtful gift on a special occasion, but personalised gifts are a great way to show you really care.

While a book (see our books guide!) can be appreciated, a truly custom gift can mean the world.

And while a personalised mug or engraved photo frame could hit the mark, there’s so much more on offer for personalised gift lovers in Australia in 2025!

So we’ve put together a pick of fantastic personalised gifts from The Bradford Exchange to delight mums, dads and other much-loved family and friends.

Whether these tick your box as the ideal personalised gift, or you use these as inspiration for a personal touch to your next present, there’s something for everyone in this 13 Personalised Gifts for Women and Men list.

Personalised Gifts for Mums

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for mums, step-mums and the mother figures in our lives!

Strength Of Family Personalised Gift Diamond Earrings
Photo: Strength Of Family Personalised Diamond Earrings

01

Strength of Family Personalised Diamond Earrings

$179.95

Sterling silver-plated earrings feature up to 8 engraved names, 18K gold-plated accents, 8 genuine diamonds and an engraved message.

Available in 5 instalments of $35.99.

Shop Now
personalised Gift Bracelet
Photo: Strength Of Family Personalised Bracelet

02

Strength Of Family Personalised Bracelet

$249.95

This solid sterling silver bracelet sparkles with 6 genuine diamonds and features up to 8 engraved names. 18K gold-plated accents.

Available in 5 instalments of $49.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Daughters

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for daughters!

Mum’s Greatest Gift Personalised Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Photo: Mum’s Greatest Gift Personalised Birthstone Pendant Necklace

03

Mum’s Greatest Gift Personalised Birthstone Pendant Necklace

$179.95

This solid sterling silver gift-box-shaped pendant with 18K-gold plating features daughter’s sparkling crystal birthstone..

Available in 5 instalments of $35.99.

Shop Now
Wishes from the Heart Daughter Bracelet Personalised Gift
Photo: Wishes from the Heart Personalised Daughter Bracelet

04

Wishes from the Heart Daughter Bracelet

$149.97

Over 50 sparkling crystals surround this sterling silver plated charm bracelet. Engraved with your daughter’s name and complete with a poem card in a gift box.

Available in 3 instalments of $35.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Granddaughters

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for granddaughters!

Personalised Gift Music Box Granddaughter
Photo: “My Granddaughter, I Will Love You Always” Music Box

05

“My Granddaughter, I Will Love You Always” Music Box

$119.98

Music box with silver-finished framed glass lid featuring floral art by Lena Liu and more. Engraved charm, sweet melody, poem card.

Measures 15cm W x 10cm L

Available in 2 instalments of $55.99.

Shop Now
Personalised Gift Pearl Necklace Granddaughter
Photo: Granddaughter Personalised Engraved Pearl Necklace

06

Granddaughter Personalised Engraved Pearl Necklace

$149.97

Solid sterling silver necklace with cultured freshwater pearl and genuine diamond. Engraved with name. Poem card.

Pendant measures 1.3 cm H; solid sterling silver chain measures 45.7 cm L

Available in 3 instalments of $49.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Dads

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for dads, step-dads and the father figures in our lives!

Personalised Gift Family Peter Brock Print
Photo: Peter Brock Heritage Framed Oval Print

07

Peter Brock Heritage Framed Oval Print

$199.95

Framed collector plate featuring full colour imagery of Peter Brock’s Torana at his first historic win at the 1972 Bathurst race. Personalised just for you!

Available in 5 instalments of $39.99.

Shop Now
Truckies Personalised Gift Wristband
Photo: Truckies Personalised Wristband

08

Truckies Personalised Wristband

$179.95

Handcrafted stainless steel, features the words ‘Without Trucks Australia Stops’. Reverse can be personalised with engraving. Comes in a gift box.

Available in 5 instalments of $35.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Husbands

Here’s our favourite custom gift for husbands, partners and boyfriends!

Personalised Gift Wedding Band Camo
Photo: Camo For Him Personalised Engraved Wedding Ring 

09

Camo For Him Personalised Engraved Wedding Ring 

$179.95

Platinum-plated solid sterling silver camo rings which features 3 stones. Personalise bands with your engravings. Gift box.

Available in men’s sizes 8-15 (includes half sizes)

Available in 5 instalments of $35.99.

Shop Now
Personalised Gift Star Wars Welcome Sign
Photo: Star Wars Personalised Welcome Sig

10

Star Wars Personalised Welcome Sign 

$199.95

An officially licensed welcome sign personalised with your family name with artwork from the ultra-rare 1977 movie poster.

Available in 5 instalments of $39.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Sons

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for sons!

Personalised Gift Son Bracelet
Photo: My Son, My Pride, My Joy Personalised Men’s Bracelet 

11

My Son, My Pride, My Joy Personalised Men’s Bracelet

$149.97

Handsome stainless steel men’s bracelet is engraved with initials on the front and a loving sentiment to your son on the back. With gift box.

Measures 21.6 cm (8.5 inches) in length

Available in 3 instalments of $49.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Grandsons

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for grandsons!

Personalised Gift Grandson Sign
Photo: Grandson’s Words Of Wisdom Personalised Wall Decor

12

Grandson’s Words Of Wisdom Personalised Wall Decor

$149.97

Handsome stainless steel men’s bracelet is engraved with initials on the front and a loving sentiment to your son on the back. With gift box.

Measures 21.6 cm (8.5 inches) in length

Available in 3 instalments of $49.99.

Shop Now

Personalised Gifts for Dog Lovers

Here’s our favourite custom gifts for dog lovers!

Personalised Gift Candle Holder Dog Lovers
Photo: Dogs Are Sent From Above Heart Warmers Candle Holder

13

Dogs Are Sent From Above Heart Warmers Candle Holder

$119.97

Made from Heirloom Porcelain®, choose from pug, shih tzu, yorkie, dachshund, schnauzer and pomeranian. With a vanilla tealight, this comes in a gift box too.

Available in 3 instalments of $39.99.

Shop Now
Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

