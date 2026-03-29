Your weekly stars: March 30 – April 5

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Have you always thought you were a seriously assertive Ram? You eat your hat when a loved one, co-worker or your beloved suddenly gets pro-active. A compelling conversation heads in a financially or romantically-rewarding direction.

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Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Even you can get bored of doing the same thing, surprising your ‘kind of’ contented crowd with a domestic detour, monetary merge, or gym commitment. You’re serious about making a challenging personal relationship right.

Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 10

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Now that you’re on a monetary mystery mission, get to the bottom of those bills, over-payments, or weird withdrawals. Let your inner-diva shine when restyling the apartment, shuffling the plans, or cancelling a date.

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Lucky numbers: 30, 31, 38

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Once you make amends for those spurts of suffocation, jolts of jealousy, or caustic control issues, Cancer, bathe in the beautiful bond with your partner or family. Don’t just dip your pincer into that property sale – dive right in.

Lucky numbers: 27, 29, 33

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Are you sensing your feelings aren’t being acknowledged by some people? No time for limp explanations or poor excuses – state your case to achieve Friday’s flip, Leo.

A financial breakthrough is freedom personified.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 25

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Step away from the screen, silence your phone, and RSVP ‘no’ to catch-ups. You quickly complete a complicated project or reboot your significant relationship. Signing up for a loan or payment plan spells peace of mind.

Lucky numbers: 4, 11, 17

Libra

September 24 – October 23

How you prefer to approach a life-changing opportunity, Libra, depends on what objections you plan to take on board, your ability to stay balanced, and what the fine-print actually means. Heaps of hugs are healing.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 22, 24

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

If other people’s problems have pulled you down recently, bring back your bliss through activities that make you feel special, and cater for your obsession with the mysterious. Formulate a few flourishes for Saturday’s date, Scorpio.

Lucky numbers: 5, 9, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

That vacancy in your pierced heart is replenished when you admit to reciprocating someone’s feelings, become available to in-laws, or bring home a new family member. A juicy piece of gossip contains major authenticity.

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Lucky numbers: 13, 20, 34

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Staying low-keyed when a neglected friend shows up, grudged-up family arrive, or pregnancy news is messaged, means you’re in control and have kept things short and sweet. A monetary moment is momentous.

Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Give it time – if someone hasn’t understood what you’re prepared to accept as an exchange, your terms of sale, or regarding post-payment. A double date, table-for-two, or twin beds makes Sunday a relationship page-turner.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Find something chewy to get your sharky teeth into, Pisces, for a grander dollar total, more personal satisfaction, and extra chill time. Romantic clichés means it’s time for a real-life meet-up or a bold block.

Lucky numbers: 15, 23, 41

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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