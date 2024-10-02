Australian holidaymakers can now buy trips from ALDI

We all know there are bargains to be had in ALDI, especially in that middle aisle, but now the budget supermarket giant has became the first grocery giant to offer holidays.

From today, travellers can book a range of holidays, cruises and tour deals through ALDI Holidays online portal.

Starting from $449pp, ALDI’s first drop of packages include holidays to Surfers Paradise, to The Whitsundays, Fiji, Thailand or Hawaii.

ALDI

(Credit: Adobe )

There’s also cruises around Japan and the Pacific Islands, as well as tours of South African, European destinations and China.

Rodney Balech, Group Director, ALDI Australia said: ‘We are excited to be taking off in a new direction to make planning and booking a holiday a more enjoyable experience for Australians and in our signature, Good Different way with ALDI Holidays.

‘This service, in partnership with Ignite Travel, will unlock incredible value and help all types of travellers create truly unforgettable experiences.’

Similar to ALDI’s bi-weekly Special Buys, there will be a limited number of holiday deals, which will be available until sold out.