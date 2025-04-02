Monthly horoscope: April 2025

Advertisement

Aries March 21 – April 20

At the start of this month prime up to make some serious money through a family business, unexpected promotion or work-from-home idea. It won’t be long before you see your long-range goals coming to completion. One of the great things about being so spontaneous, Aries, is seeing new shoots of romance sprout mid-month – whether you’re single or attached. A health matter makes an overdue exit late-month.

Taurus April 21 – May 21

After travel talk, family expansion chats or a conversation concerning your hands-on creativity, Taurus, early-month frames life to suit your bucket list. As the month rolls on, taking your health, fitness and general wellbeing seriously pays off. This makes a house move, quality kiddy playtime, or being available to extended family, an easy task. Towards the month’s end, expect a money matter to boost your bank balance, that legal issue to wind up satisfactorily, or a job application to be successful.

Gemini May 22 – June 21

Once you flag what it is that has been holding you back from reaching your endgame, Gemini, it’s all on for a month of unexpected passion, stimulating activities, and a locked-and-loaded wallet. Are you planning on taking steps towards a body upgrade? Physical activity is the perfect partner for keeping your changeable mind in check – and you’ll need precision focus for a thrilling life-changing decision looming later in the month.

Cancer June 22 – July 23

Settling into your ‘resting rich face’ is just what’s required to kick off a steady cash cow, easy-money job, or lucky group investment early in the month. Confidently crawl into mid-month, Cancer, and clearly someone has mutual feelings, your ex-partner sees your angle, or a friendship is getting deeper. Thinking of re-designing your abode, re-applying for a home loan, or making room for a relative? Late-month has this covered.

Leo July 24 – August 23

Do your best to block your inner drama queen from crashing the lavish event you promised to host early in the month, Leo, or it might be game off for an unselfish loved one to provide a handout or loan for your next life step. Mid-month has a super-sensual feel about it – with a pamper session circled, ramped up love vibes from your partner, or a dating profile making romantic sense. Sharing your story perks someone up.

Virgo August 24 – September 23

Let a relationship reality check sink in early-month and you immediately put a ring on it, act on plans to co-habitat, or book a loved-up getaway. Move into mid-month where your plan of working towards more autonomy regarding a regular income, a home business, or body-shaping issue comes to fruition. If you haven’t completed that course or applied for the position yet, Virgo, lock in late this month as the perfect time to get started.

Libra September 24 – October 23

This time you get the balance just right, Libra, so don’t be unnecessarily hard on yourself early-month, before the final result of a home project, relationship re-assignment, or education program becomes obvious. Flipping your family’s familiar routine or mixing up your work agenda mid-month brings happiness for everyone concerned. That Libran luck puts you in the right place at the right time for a financial fit late-month.

Scorpio October 24 – November 22

Go for it! Just when you thought you couldn’t proceed any further with a study assignment, creative project or travel itinerary, Scorpio, you’re fully inspired by a family member, trusted friend, or clued-up teen’s left-field suggestions early-month. If you include your love partner, trial romance, or bestie on the guest list mid-month, it might be your best move yet. Make your outfit a bit extra for the special occasion.

Sagittarius November 23 – December 21

Rather than put a big dent in your savings early in the month, why not tighten your spending belt so you can come closer to achieving your longer-term goals? It’s totally worth considering! On the flip side, extra dollars are tagged to your account courtesy of an unnamed source or forgotten financial payback mid-month, Sagittarius. Listening to a podcast, or active listening to your partner, holds the missing love-link as the month ends.

Capricorn December 22-January 20

Are you aware how much your significant other or love target is invested in you or your shared future? It’s pretty much 100 per cent and then some, Capricorn, so don’t resist having that commitment conversation mid-month. You’re relieved a rescheduled work meeting or official email involves number-crunching, a locked-in property evaluation, or family heirloom value assessment late-month. Start creating that reunion guest-list asap.

Aquarius January 21 – February 19

Avoid letting those fixed fence-lines keep away love contenders, cash-building connections, or clued-up influencers early in the month. Look out for your cue to arrange a family outing, glam event or playdate mid-month, Aquarius – this way you get to showcase your new skills or updated wardrobe. As the month draws to a close, it’s a high-five for the hard work you’ve put in towards toning your body while keeping your curves.

Pisces February 20 – March 20

Supercharging your personal life involves swapping that long-distance connection for a local lover, giving your significant relationship a passion injection, or being fully invested in a matchmaking offer mid-month. Circulating with new in-laws, colleagues or group members has late-month sorted, Pisces, but keep it real by dipping your toe into compelling and edgy topics. Before saying no to a colour chart or garden arrangement get a second opinion.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

