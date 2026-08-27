From family go-karts to the Suzuka Circuit: Aussie teen’s race to F1

- Jure Portelli discovered racing as a teenager and quickly progressed from local karting competitions to Formula Vee and international racing
- The 17-year-old became the first Australian and first female to graduate from the prestigious Honda Racing School at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit
- After leaving school to pursue motorsport full-time, Jure is now working towards her ultimate dream of joining a Formula One team — with the support of her family and sponsors
Here Jure Portelli, 17, from Airlie Beach, Qld, tells her story in her own words
Hands around the steering wheel, I pulled down the visor of my racing helmet.
The buzz of the engine filled my ears as I pressed the accelerator.
At 16 and still on my Ls, I wasn’t legally allowed to drive on the road alone, but on the race track I felt completely at home.
A few years earlier, my dad, Justin, then 59, bought three second-hand go-karts – for him, me, and my sister, Navi, then 15.
‘Let’s take them for a spin,’ Dad said, so we headed to our local track.
After one practise drive, in mid-2020, Navi, Dad and I went in our first race on the course near the Whitsunday Coast Airport.
When I crossed the finish line, I was hooked.
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From then on, I entered every competition I could, practising after school and on the weekends.
When I took out first place for the first time in a race in Townsville in 2021, I held my trophy high as my mum, Rebecca, Dad, and Navi cheered.
Then, in August 2023, aged 15, I was accepted into Ferrari Driver Academy’s Rising Stars program in Italy.
With Dad by my side, for two and a half days I got to experience driving a Formula 4 car. It was like an out-of-body experience.
I want to do this forever, I thought, as the car hit speeds of over 200km.
Back home, I started racing Formula Vee in Victoria. Then, in Japan in 2025, I won third place in a lightweight VITA-01 car at Fuji Speedway for the Kyojo Cup.
When not on track, I was in the simulator or doing rigorous physical training.
Leaving school to focus on driving full time, I knew I needed more overseas experience to make this my career.
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After a three-stage application process, I was accepted into Japan’s prestigious Honda Racing School at the Suzuka Circuit.
As one of only eight drivers chosen from around the world, in April 2026, I left my family behind for the elite course.
There I trained alongside professional drivers, with intensive track sessions, training, and data analysis, while being assessed both on and off the circuit.
In July, I became the first Australian and first female to graduate from the program. Mum and Dad were so proud.
‘You’re the fastest girl in Australia,’ they beamed.
Now, back home, I hope to make a Formula One (F1) team and follow in the footsteps of my idol, four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.
To reach that dream, I rely on generous sponsors!
I want other young girls to know they can be anything they want.
Follow Jure’s racing career @jureportelliracing
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