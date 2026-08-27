From family go-karts to the Suzuka Circuit: Aussie teen’s race to F1

Jure Portelli discovered racing as a teenager and quickly progressed from local karting competitions to Formula Vee and international racing

The 17-year-old became the first Australian and first female to graduate from the prestigious Honda Racing School at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit

After leaving school to pursue motorsport full-time, Jure is now working towards her ultimate dream of joining a Formula One team — with the support of her family and sponsors

Here Jure Portelli, 17, from Airlie Beach, Qld, tells her story in her own words

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Hands around the steering wheel, I pulled down the visor of my racing helmet.

The buzz of the engine filled my ears as I pressed the accelerator.

At 16 and still on my Ls, I wasn’t legally allowed to drive on the road alone, but on the race track I felt completely at home.

A few years earlier, my dad, Justin, then 59, bought three second-hand go-karts – for him, me, and my sister, Navi, then 15.

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‘Let’s take them for a spin,’ Dad said, so we headed to our local track.

After one practise drive, in mid-2020, Navi, Dad and I went in our first race on the course near the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

When I crossed the finish line, I was hooked.

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Jure at the Honda Racing School Suzuka (Credit: Supplied)

From then on, I entered every competition I could, practising after school and on the weekends.

When I took out first place for the first time in a race in Townsville in 2021, I held my trophy high as my mum, Rebecca, Dad, and Navi cheered.

Then, in August 2023, aged 15, I was accepted into Ferrari Driver Academy’s Rising Stars program in Italy.

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With Dad by my side, for two and a half days I got to experience driving a Formula 4 car. It was like an out-of-body experience.

I want to do this forever, I thought, as the car hit speeds of over 200km.

Back home, I started racing Formula Vee in Victoria. Then, in Japan in 2025, I won third place in a lightweight VITA-01 car at Fuji Speedway for the Kyojo Cup.

When not on track, I was in the simulator or doing rigorous physical training.

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Leaving school to focus on driving full time, I knew I needed more overseas experience to make this my career.

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At the Ferrari Academy (Credit: Massimo Bettiol)

After a three-stage application process, I was accepted into Japan’s prestigious Honda Racing School at the Suzuka Circuit.

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As one of only eight drivers chosen from around the world, in April 2026, I left my family behind for the elite course.

There I trained alongside professional drivers, with intensive track sessions, training, and data analysis, while being assessed both on and off the circuit.

In July, I became the first Australian and first female to graduate from the program. Mum and Dad were so proud.

‘You’re the fastest girl in Australia,’ they beamed.

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Now, back home, I hope to make a Formula One (F1) team and follow in the footsteps of my idol, four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

To reach that dream, I rely on generous sponsors!

I want other young girls to know they can be anything they want.

Follow Jure’s racing career @jureportelliracing

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Dad, Navi, Jure and Rebecca (Credit: Supplied)

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