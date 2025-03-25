Free ice cream up for grabs in this Aussie city

Move over Mr. Whippy – there’s a new ice cream truck on the streets of one Australian city.

It’s fair to say wellness brand Swisse (yes, the vitamins and supplements people) and ice cream aren’t an obvious pairing, but they’ve teamed up with MasterChef Alumni and ice cream extraordinaire, Conor Curran AKA Creamy Confusion to create two limited edition icy treats inspired by two Swisse products.

And the Swisse WHIP truck will be on the streets of Melbourne offering flavours which aim to mimic the sensory experience that their Gummies and Melts offer.

Their Peaches & Cream ice-cream is inspired by the sour peach flavour and melt-on-your-tongue feeling of Swisse Energy Boost Smart Melts.

Think mouth-watering vanilla and fresh peach coulis topped off with Davidson plum powder.

Recipe number two is a nod to the orange flavour and squishiness of Swisse Probiotic & Prebiotic Gummies.

The Orange Greek Yoghurt Sorbet is juicy and refreshing and features chewy orange peels. Perfect if you fancy adding a little zesty zing to your afternoon slump!

Keep your eyes peeled for the Swisse WHIP truck will be visiting spots around the city, including Mecca and Grill’d stores.

Dietary supplements should not replace a balanced diet. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

@swisseau FREE SCOOPS. Find us in Cremorne on March 25th from 1-4pm and get a taste of our collab with @Conor Curran 🍑 🍦🍊 📍136 Gwynne Street Cremorne 3121 ♬ Make It Better (Instrumental) – Anderson .Paak