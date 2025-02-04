  •  
Get in line! Brand new Red Rooster flavour drops today

Man eating Red Rooster fried chickenRed Rooster

We’re already big fans of Red Rooster’s Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, and their Sweet N Sour flavours, so we can’t wait to wrap our tastebuds around their latest flavour – Smokin’ BBQ Crunch!

The latest taste sensation promises a ‘flavour explosion’ with ‘barrel-loads of sweetness’ mixed with a smoky BBQ tang.

Pepsi Max, hot chips and drumsticks from Red Rooster
(Credit: Red Rooster)

The new sauce is on Red Rooster’s signature OG Crunchy Fried Chicken, which comes in packs of 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs.

And if you’re feeling like a meal deal there’s a 2 piece Combo, 3 piece Satisfryer and share packs.

With Smokin’ BBQ Crunch available for a limited time only, run don’t walk to your nearest outlet.

People eating fried chicken
(Credit: Red Rooster)

Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

