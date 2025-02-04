Get in line! Brand new Red Rooster flavour drops today

We’re already big fans of Red Rooster’s Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, and their Sweet N Sour flavours, so we can’t wait to wrap our tastebuds around their latest flavour – Smokin’ BBQ Crunch!

Advertisement

The latest taste sensation promises a ‘flavour explosion’ with ‘barrel-loads of sweetness’ mixed with a smoky BBQ tang.

(Credit: Red Rooster)

The new sauce is on Red Rooster’s signature OG Crunchy Fried Chicken, which comes in packs of 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs.

And if you’re feeling like a meal deal there’s a 2 piece Combo, 3 piece Satisfryer and share packs.

Advertisement

With Smokin’ BBQ Crunch available for a limited time only, run don’t walk to your nearest outlet.