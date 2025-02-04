Get in line! Brand new Red Rooster flavour drops today

We’re already big fans of Red Rooster’s Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, and their Sweet N Sour flavours, so we can’t wait to wrap our tastebuds around their latest flavour – Smokin’ BBQ Crunch!
Advertisement
The latest taste sensation promises a ‘flavour explosion’ with ‘barrel-loads of sweetness’ mixed with a smoky BBQ tang.
The new sauce is on Red Rooster’s signature OG Crunchy Fried Chicken, which comes in packs of 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs.
And if you’re feeling like a meal deal there’s a 2 piece Combo, 3 piece Satisfryer and share packs.
Advertisement
With Smokin’ BBQ Crunch available for a limited time only, run don’t walk to your nearest outlet.