‘I couldn’t choose’: Mum defied doctors’ advice to save her twin girls

Jenna was 16 weeks pregnant with identical twins when doctors diagnosed dangerous twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome

Despite being urged to terminate one baby, Jenna trusted her instincts and fought to keep both girls together

Born at just 24 weeks, Lily and Ivy spent months in NICU before finally going home healthy and thriving

Here Jenna Hutchison, 33, Mount Gravatt, Qld, tells her story in her own words

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You’re having twins!’ the sonographer said, pointing to the two tiny bubs on screen.

My jaw dropped.

It was August 2024, and just six weeks into my second pregnancy, my family was blessed with the most magical news.

‘You’re going to have two babies to play with,’ my partner Chris, then 31, and I told our son Hugo, three.

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While I’d had a smooth pregnancy with my little boy, the morning sickness, fatigue and weakness that came with carrying twins was intense.

‘You’re hard work, but I can’t wait to meet you,’ I whispered to my belly.

‘I can’t wait to meet you.’

During my 12-week scan, I found out we were having identical girls – a most special surprise.

Chris and I decided to name them Lily and Ivy.

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But then at my 16-week scan, my doctor noted excess fluid in my belly. He suspected the girls could be suffering twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) which can affect bubs sharing one placenta.

READ MORE: Miracle mum: ‘I had twins… then triplets!’

Jenna pregnant showing her belly before her fluid retention surgery at 22 weeks. Credit: Supplied

‘It means there’s an imbalance of blood flow and nutrition,’ the doctor said, explaining Ivy was giving her nutrients to Lily, who was overwhelmed with an excess of fluids. Ivy was also experiencing progressive blood loss, while Lily had an increased blood volume which could affect her heart.

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I was devastated.

What could I do to help both my girls grow?

As the doctor outlined options, my heart broke.

‘Lily has an excellent chance of survival, if you choose to terminate her twin,’ he said. ‘But if you choose to keep both girls, there is a high chance of stillbirth, severe disability or permanent brain damage.’

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‘Lily has an excellent chance of survival…if you choose to terminate her twin.’

I couldn’t believe what we were hearing.

The choices seemed unfathomable.

How could I pick one baby over the other? They both deserved a chance.

READ MORE: I had twins…in two different states!

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Jenna holding Ivy for the first time. Credit: Supplied

My mother’s instinct was telling me they’d both be okay. ‘The girls came into this world together. We can’t take one away from the other,’ I cried to Chris.

Even if our bubs were born with permanent disabilities, Chris and I vowed to love and raise them. With that vow made, I continued the pregnancy.

I knew as long as I could feel my girls kicking in my belly, they were alive.

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Marked as a high-risk pregnancy, I needed weekly scans.

At 22 weeks, the fluid imbalance between the twins was even more significant. The doctor urged us to do a procedure called fetoscopic laser photocoagulation, to try to regulate the imbalance.

Unfortunately the surgery didn’t work due to complications with the placenta.

We were once again faced with the decision to choose between our girls. But I remained firm on my instincts to push through.

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After the op, I was deemed too high-risk to go home, so I stayed in hospital. During one lonely night, a midwife who was taking care of me shared that her daughter had two twin friends who were named Lily and Ivy and they were lovely girls.

It felt like a sign that I’d made the right decision to keep my girls together.

READ MORE: Family miracle: ‘Told we were infertile…then twins!’

Jenna holding Lily while her feed is going through the tube. Credit: Supplied

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In December, at 24 weeks, I went into early labour and was rushed in for an emergency C-section.

It’s too early, I panicked.

‘They’ve already shown us they’re fighters,’ Chris reassured me.

My girls were born weighing 458 grams each.

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Lily came first, followed by Ivy seconds later.

‘They’ve already shown us they’re fighters.’

Labelled micro-preemies, they were taken straight to NICU for urgent care.

It was three days before I was able to see my girls, who’d suffered brain bleeds, eye disease and neonatal lung disease. Lily also had to be resuscitated after turning blue.

Too afraid to hold my girls because they were so tiny, I pressed my head against their incubator and marvelled at how hard their bodies were working to survive.

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‘You made it into the world, and you’ll make it out of this hospital,’ I promised them.

Jenna Hutchinson with twins Ivy Grace and Lilly Belle. Credit: Annette Dew

To support their growth, I pumped breastmilk to keep them nourished.

Although it was gut-wrenching to see my girls fight every day, I stayed hopeful so they could absorb my positive energy and gain their strength.

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‘Say hi to your sisters!’ I beamed to Hugo as he waved his hands around with excitement, when he came to meet the twins.

Unfortunately, at six weeks, Lily caught a virus and became extremely sick. Docs told us she might not survive. But every time our girls faced a challenge, they amazed us and pulled through.

After 107 days in NICU, we were able to bring Ivy home. The docs told us that Lily was having a harder time because of the fluids she’d absorbed from Ivy in the womb.

Amazingly, three weeks later, Lily was home too.

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Jenna & Chris Hutchinson with twins Ivy Grace and Lilly Belle. Credit: Annette Dew

Now 20 months, Lily weighs 10 kilos, while Ivy is 9.5. Getting stronger every day, they’re walking, laughing, and making the cutest animal noises.

Thankfully, all their health issues have healed.

I still pinch myself in disbelief when I see my miracle twins thriving, and I am so grateful I trusted my mother’s instinct, and very thankful to the Mater Hospital NICU staff for their immeasurable care.

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To any parents on the same path, I urge you to remain hopeful and trust yourself.

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