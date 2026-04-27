I had twins…in two different states!

When Leila, mum to daughter Billie and twin boys Noah and Joey, found out she was expecting twins – again- she was shocked

She went into labour on Christmas Day 2025

The babies, Finlay and Elka, arrived across state borders – hours apart!

Here Leila Armour, 33, Tugun, Qld tells her own story in her own words

Advertisement

Wrapping paper flying, I beamed at my husband, Ross, as our kids tore into the presents under the tree.



‘Merry Christmas guys!’ I cried, cradling my swollen belly.



It was Christmas Day and, at 40 weeks pregnant with twins, I was due any moment.

Exhausted but determined, I wanted to create as much magic as possible for our daughter, Billie, six, and twin boys, Noah and Joey, two.



Ross, then 44, and I had discovered we were expecting again back in May 2025.



‘Hope you’re ready for an early Christmas present,’ I’d told him after work, handing over the positive test.

Leila and Ross with Elka and Finlay Credit – Jarusha Sutton

His jaw dropped in shock. Luckily, we’d recently moved into a bigger home and after the boys were born we’d upgraded the car to an eight-seater.



As the weeks passed, it was amazing feeling the little life growing inside me. But nothing could prepare me for the 20-week scan when the ultrasound showed not one baby – but two!



‘It’s twins – again!’ the nurse told us.



I’d avoided earlier scans, nervous about hospitals, so this scan was my first look. I’d felt no extra kicks or had any inkling at all.



I cracked up laughing.



‘You’re joking,’ I replied.

Advertisement

‘It’s twins – again!’ the nurse told us’

Leila and Elka and Finlay Credit – Supplied

But it was no joke. Two babies were on the way. While my grandpa had been a twin, there were no others in the family.



When we broke the news to our loved ones, they were thrilled.



Over the months, my belly grew, along with the other kids’ excitement. Billie desperately wanted a sister and, secretly, I hoped her wish would come true.



Now, around 11.30am, the kids napping, I’d popped a bottle of non-alcoholic bubbles and set up my phone to film a quick video for Christmas.



As a post-partum doula – supporting families after a baby’s birth – and cookbook author, I often shared my life online.



Still pregnant, I posted, wishing them all a Merry Christmas.



It felt karmic when, 10 minutes later, a contraction rippled through me.



No way, I thought.

Elka and Finn – two days old. Credit – Supplied

With my previous births, I’d gone overdue and laboured for hours, so I wasn’t rushing anywhere.



I let Ross know about the first contraction. Then, while the kids napped, I tried to rest too, but over the next three hours, more contractions came.



I gave up on sleep and texted my mum Liz and dad Nigel, who were bringing Christmas lunch.



Feeling a few niggles, but should be fine, I reassured them, also giving my midwife a heads-up.



When Mum and Dad arrived at 2pm, we opened more presents. By then, contractions were every 10 minutes.



I kept smiling, not wanting to alarm the kids.



‘I think I need to call the midwife,’ I told Ross.

Advertisement

READ MORE: We’re twins who married twins

Billie and Finn. Credit – Jerusha Sutton

‘My contractions intensified so much, I could barely breathe’

At 3.30pm, she arrived and began checking the babies’ heart rates and my progress.



After a couple of hours, the midwife struggled to get a clear reading on one twin and suggested heading to hospital.

But before I could even pack a bag, my contractions intensified so much, I could barely breathe.

Advertisement

Bracing against the wall, I groaned as the midwife called an ambulance.



‘It’s coming,’ I cried.



Moments later, with the next contraction, at 5.15pm, my baby was born crying loudly with a full head of dark hair, right there at home.

The midwife caught her just in time.



‘You’re perfect,’ I whispered, holding our daughter, who we’d decided to call Elka.



‘Oh my goodness look at that hair,’ Ross cried, beaming.



But I knew baby number two could come at any moment.

READ MORE: Family miracle: ‘Told we were infertile…then twins!

Elka and Finn Credit – Supplied

Advertisement

‘We’ve got to get you to hospital,’ the midwife said. After examining me, she’d discovered the second twin had flipped into a breech position.



Mum stayed with the kids as I was loaded into an ambulance, Elka on my chest, while Ross rode in front. We were taken to the nearest hospital in Tweed Heads, across the border and in NSW, meaning I’d be having my two bubs in different states!



At 6.30pm doctors did a quick scan to double check the baby’s position.



‘You may need a C-section if things don’t change,’ they said, confirming the bub was still feet-first.



After another hour, the doctor said I would need a caesarean. I desperately wanted to avoid surgery. With five kids, recovery would be tough. But the pain was intense and the contractions relentless.



Ross was amazing, soothing me while I breastfed Elka, who weighed 3.77 kilos, between waves.



Around 8.45pm, I climbed into the birthing pool. Incredibly, just 10 minutes later, our second baby was born at 8.55pm. Pulling them out of the water and into my arms, my heart almost burst with love. A boy!



Our perfect son Finlay weighed 3.82 kilos.



After all the necessary health checks we headed home at 1am.

READ MORE: ‘Surprise, it’s triplets!’ First-time mum’s scan shock

Noah holding Finn and Joey holding Elka Credit – Supplied

The next morning the pitter patter of tiny feet filled the hall and I was joined in bed by all five kids. I’d never felt love like it.



‘They’re so small!’ cried Billie, seeing the bubs.



‘Twins like me and Noah!’ Joey said.



Now the twins are nearly four months, and while life as a mum of five isn’t always easy, we’ve been blessed with the support of a wonderful village of friends.

Advertisement

We’ve got a live in nanny, Laila, plus Mum and Dad are five minutes away.



Ross, 45, dotes on the bubs, and reminds me daily how amazing I am.



Billie, six, helps change nappies and Noah and Joey, three, are always cuddling up with their little siblings.



Having the twins’ birth certificates arrive from two different states was surreal.



My sweet babies are the best gifts ever.

Loading the player…

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement